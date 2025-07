Καταρρακτώδεις βροχές στη Νότια Κορέα: Νεκροί, αγνοούμενοι και χιλιάδες εκτοπισμένοι

🚨 Three straight days of RAIN floods Gwangju, South Korea. The WORLD is UNDER WATER 😳😳😳😳😳 pic.twitter.com/IzCwtg7w6x

Extreme Rainfall keeps causing havoc and massive floods in East Asia. As of mid July, 2025, South Chungcheong Province in South Korea. Deadly floods have occurred across its border with the north in which casualties are reported yet unknown on numbers. pic.twitter.com/L2a1L3pEUv