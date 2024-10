Λίβανος: Τέσσερις νεκροί και 24 τραυματίες από ισραηλινά πλήγματα κοντά στο νοσοκομείο Χαρίρι της Βηρυτού

🇮🇱🇱🇧⚠️ The attack took place between the Center Mall and the Rafik Al-Hariri government hospital in the Jnah area in southern #Beirut, #Lebanon.

Casualties have been reported.#Hezbollah #Lebanon #Israel #Iran #Gaza#Yemen #Syria #Iraq #Hamas #Palestine #Beirut #Houthis #Sinwar… https://t.co/OhKsgn2toV pic.twitter.com/sfVIpdqtHp