Τι συμβαίνει με τη Boeing: Δύο μυστήριοι θάνατοι, δέκα ατυχήματα και δύο αναφορές σε τέσσερις μήνες

An Alaska Airlines Boeing 737 Max was forced to make an emergency landing after the emergency exit door blew off mid flight on Friday. The aircraft, with 177 people onboard including the crew, made a safe landing in Portland. Boeing stated that it was "working to gather more information" about the incident. Following a string of safety problems, the Boeing 737 Max has been dubbed "the most scrutinised transport aircraft in history." #alaskaairlines #boeing737max #planeemergency