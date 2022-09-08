Βρετανία: Οργή στο Twitter για το πούρο της νέας υπουργού Υγείας - «Δεν είμαι πρότυπο» απαντά η ίδια
Βρετανία Υπουργός Υγείας πουρο Λιζ Τρας Twitter

Πυρά για την Τερέζ Κόφι, την νέα υπουργό Υγείας της κυβέρνησης της Λιζ Τρας στη Βρετανία

Coffey
Ξεχωριστή θέση στην «ακτινογραφία» των μελών της κυβέρνησης της Βρετανίας, που επέλεξε η νέα πρωθυπουργός Λιζ Τρας, φαίνεται ότι έχει η νέα υπουργός Υγείας, Τερέζ Κόφι, τόσο για τις θέσεις που έχει εκφράσει όσο και για μια φωτογραφία της από το 2015 με ένα πούρο στο στόμα.

Η φωτογραφία με την Κόφι να καπνίζει πούρο, να κρατά στο χέρι ένα ποτήρι γεμάτο με σαμπάνια και να έχει λερωμένη μπλούζα σε πάρτι του Spectator είχε γίνει viral με την ίδια τότε να απαντά ότι «μου αρέσει να απολαμβάνω ένα πούρο. Δεν είχα συνειδητοποιήσει ότι είχα χύσει κάτι στην μπλούζα μου. Φαινόμουν πολύ περίεργη. Δεν θα με ξαναδείτε να καπνίζω πούρο μπροστά σε κανέναν. Δεν είναι μια φωτογραφία, για την οποία είμαι περήφανη».



Τόσο, όμως, οι τότε εξηγήσεις της όσο και πολύ περισσότερο η τοποθέτησή της στη θέση της υπουργού Υγείας προκάλεσαν την οργή των Βρετανών στο Twitter οι οποίοι «στόλισαν» την Κόφι με τις αναρτήσεις τους.

Κάποιοι παρατήρησαν ότι την ώρα που η Γερμανία έχει για υπουργό Υγείας έναν επιστήμονα και η Γαλλία γιατρό στα επείγοντα «η δική μας υπουργός θα είναι υπέρβαση και λάτρης των πούρων. Είναι κάτια παραπάνω από γελοίο». Άλλοι, πάλι, σημείωναν ότι η Κόφι είναι μόλις 50 ετών και είναι σε αυτή την κατάσταση ενώ αρκετοί ήταν αυτοί που υπενθύμιζαν, δοθείσης της ευκαιρίας, και τις επικίνδυνες θέσεις της για θέματα όπως οι αμβλώσεις.




Η Κόφι ρωτήθηκε για τις αντιδράσεις που έχει προκαλέσει η τοποθέτησή της στη θέση της υπουργού Υγείας και απάντησε ότι «εγώ επικεντρώνομαι στο πώς θα ενεργήσω για τους ασθενείς και αποδέχομαι ότι μπορεί να μην είμαι πρότυπο, αλλά είμαι σίγουρη ότι τον ρόλο αυτό θα αναλάβουν γιατροί και εγώ θα κάνω το καλύτερο δυνατόν».

'I'm not a role model' Therese Coffey talks health criticism|Coffey|criticism|Today Viral News


Η νέα υπουργός Υγείας της Βρετανίας περιγράφεται από βρετανικά μέσα ενημέρωσης - ορισμένα εκ των οποίων χαρακτηρίζουν σεξιστικές τις αντιδράσεις για το πρόσωπό της δεδομένου ότι αντίστοιχες εικόνες έχουν καταγραφεί στο παρελθόν για άνδρες προκατόχους της - ως η «πιστή λοχαγός» και «έμπιστη» της Λιζ Τρας.


