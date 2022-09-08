Βρετανία: Οργή στο Twitter για το πούρο της νέας υπουργού Υγείας - «Δεν είμαι πρότυπο» απαντά η ίδια
Πυρά για την Τερέζ Κόφι, την νέα υπουργό Υγείας της κυβέρνησης της Λιζ Τρας στη Βρετανία
Η φωτογραφία με την Κόφι να καπνίζει πούρο, να κρατά στο χέρι ένα ποτήρι γεμάτο με σαμπάνια και να έχει λερωμένη μπλούζα σε πάρτι του Spectator είχε γίνει viral με την ίδια τότε να απαντά ότι «μου αρέσει να απολαμβάνω ένα πούρο. Δεν είχα συνειδητοποιήσει ότι είχα χύσει κάτι στην μπλούζα μου. Φαινόμουν πολύ περίεργη. Δεν θα με ξαναδείτε να καπνίζω πούρο μπροστά σε κανέναν. Δεν είναι μια φωτογραφία, για την οποία είμαι περήφανη».
Therese Coffey is the new health secretary and deputy PM!— Bob (@bobrmitchell) September 6, 2022
They’re seriously taking the piss now, aren’t they? pic.twitter.com/5gAvupqNzE
Τόσο, όμως, οι τότε εξηγήσεις της όσο και πολύ περισσότερο η τοποθέτησή της στη θέση της υπουργού Υγείας προκάλεσαν την οργή των Βρετανών στο Twitter οι οποίοι «στόλισαν» την Κόφι με τις αναρτήσεις τους.
Κάποιοι παρατήρησαν ότι την ώρα που η Γερμανία έχει για υπουργό Υγείας έναν επιστήμονα και η Γαλλία γιατρό στα επείγοντα «η δική μας υπουργός θα είναι υπέρβαση και λάτρης των πούρων. Είναι κάτια παραπάνω από γελοίο». Άλλοι, πάλι, σημείωναν ότι η Κόφι είναι μόλις 50 ετών και είναι σε αυτή την κατάσταση ενώ αρκετοί ήταν αυτοί που υπενθύμιζαν, δοθείσης της ευκαιρίας, και τις επικίνδυνες θέσεις της για θέματα όπως οι αμβλώσεις.
The German health minister is a scientist and physician while the French health minister is an emergency doctor whose father, grandfather and great-grandfather were military doctors. Our health secretary will be the obese, cigar-chomping Thérèse Coffey. It's beyond a joke! pic.twitter.com/PsBgCN9opb— trevorw1953 (@trevorw1953) September 6, 2022
Thérèse Coffey, is the obese, cigar smoking, wine swilling politician, who's anti abortion and anti gay marriage, she's only 50 years of age!! Surely appointing her as health secretary is just taking the piss. pic.twitter.com/cD268YJwgD— Johnny Fabulous (@Pastor_john2) September 6, 2022
There’s no need to discuss the way Thérèse Coffey looks, that she smokes cigars or that her phone alarm goes off to Dr Dre. Focus instead on how she voted against extending access to abortion care, wanted to lower Universal Credit and voted against same-sex marriage.— Bennett Arron 🏴 (@BennettArron) September 7, 2022
With cigar smoking Thérèse Coffey as the Health Secretary, tax cheat Jacob Rees-Mogg as Business Secretary and the man who defended Owen Paterson, Kwasi Kwarteng named as Chancellor of the Exchequer... this really is the 'irony cabinet.'— Ragged Trousered Philanderer (@RaggedTP) September 7, 2022
@theresecoffey you're a picture of #health aren't you? Go on what tips are you going to give us how to #smoke cigars and drink both at the same time? Or maybe #karaoke while people die because of your polices as #DWP Minister, shameful appointment by #LizTruss. #ThereseCoffey pic.twitter.com/v7IhXGIVRd— Billy Michaels #DisabledLivesMatter (@Billy_Michaels1) September 6, 2022
Excellent joice by Dissy Lizy, for our most belove and respected Therese Coffey for Health Secretary ... Cigar-smoking, karaoke-loving MP who opposes abortions becomes third Health Secretary in as many months ... YOU VOTED FOR THEM! pic.twitter.com/HXgzX4taVw— Robert Pigram Esq. #FBPE (@RobertPigram) September 6, 2022
Thérèse Coffey, a cigar smoking, wine guzzling woman with a 3-figure BMI is now health secretary?— Kevmorangie (@KevStringer1) September 6, 2022
What a fine example.
You think Truss is the worst of it? Take a glance at her new Cabinet. Maybe start with Thérêse 'excuse-the-stains-on-the-t-shirt' Coffey, her cigar-chomping lush of Secretary of State for Health with an agenda to dismantle the health system. pic.twitter.com/QkNdCoCrVH— OldCynic (irrascible, defiant, brooks no nonsense) (@ut_fama_est) September 7, 2022
@trussliz @theresecoffey It might be better if the health secretary promoted good health instead of karaoke, brandy and cigars.#GTTO pic.twitter.com/czSzSdYONW— John (@jo63956607) September 7, 2022
Η Κόφι ρωτήθηκε για τις αντιδράσεις που έχει προκαλέσει η τοποθέτησή της στη θέση της υπουργού Υγείας και απάντησε ότι «εγώ επικεντρώνομαι στο πώς θα ενεργήσω για τους ασθενείς και αποδέχομαι ότι μπορεί να μην είμαι πρότυπο, αλλά είμαι σίγουρη ότι τον ρόλο αυτό θα αναλάβουν γιατροί και εγώ θα κάνω το καλύτερο δυνατόν».
Η νέα υπουργός Υγείας της Βρετανίας περιγράφεται από βρετανικά μέσα ενημέρωσης - ορισμένα εκ των οποίων χαρακτηρίζουν σεξιστικές τις αντιδράσεις για το πρόσωπό της δεδομένου ότι αντίστοιχες εικόνες έχουν καταγραφεί στο παρελθόν για άνδρες προκατόχους της - ως η «πιστή λοχαγός» και «έμπιστη» της Λιζ Τρας.
