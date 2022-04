Πόλεμος στην Ουκρανία: Άρματα μάχης και τεθωρακισμένα μεταφοράς προσωπικού έστειλε η Τσεχία στην Ουκρανία

Czech Republic reportedly pulling armor from storage to send them to Ukraine.

Pictured are T-72M1 tanks and BMP-1 IFVs.

The T-72M1 is a slightly downgraded version compared to other variants like the T-72B, or T-72AV, but still something. #UkraineWar #UkraineRussiaWar pic.twitter.com/9FQzaqxWUP