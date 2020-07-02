ΗΠΑ: «Τρευγάρι» (ένα ζευγάρι και η ερωμένη τους!) περιμένει παιδί
Ο πυρήνας της οικογένειας είναι οι σύζυγοι Μάικ και Λο Τέιλορ και σε αυτή προστέθηκε ύστερα από μια νύχτα καυτού ménage à trois η Τζες Γούντστοκ
And the Tribe continues to grow! Two years ago today, two became three. Now, three becomes four! To us, there’s never been more divine timing to bring new life into this world. This little spirit has been with us for a while, and it’s finally time to make his/her appearance in teeny human form! We are so blessed to have been chosen by You. There are already so many people who love you! We sing to you and give you sweet kisses everyday. It’s been such a fun ride and so much more to come! In a world of so much unknown, one thing is certain: This child will know strength. This child will know understanding. This child will know LOVE. The adventure continues! Coming December 26th(ish), 2020! 👶🏻🥰🎄 . 📸: @throuple.life THANK YOU! . #babyannouncement #happyanniversary #twoyearsstrong #forthischildwehaveprayed #weloveyou #baby #tinyhuman #Colorado #love #tribe #throuplebaby #throuplefamily #poly #thriceasnice #wearethree #lovewins #keepinitreal #wehavefun #hisandhersandhers #triad #triplethreat #delta #loveandlight #throuple #quaranteam
Ο πυρήνας της οικογένειας είναι οι σύζυγοι Μάικ και Λο Τέιλορ. Σε αυτήν προστέθηκε ύστερα από μια νύχτα καυτού ménage à trois (ή threesome για τους αγγλομαθείς) το 2018 η χαριεστάτη Τζες Γούντστοκ. Στη φαντασία του θεατή/αναγνώστη αφήνεται το πώς, με ποιους συνδυασμούς κ.λπ. οι κυρίες μύριζαν τον κρίνο τακτικώς και επανειλημμένως. Εν πάση περιπτώσει, έλαχε στη μία εξ αυτών να συλλάβει. Και πλέον κυοφορεί τον καρπό του τριπλού έρωτα.
We’re spending ample time with each other and Mother Earth, especially today! If we can give back the tiniest fraction of what this Earth provides for us, She will forever be grateful. Take a moment today to step outside and thank Her for all her beauty.💚🌎🌾 . The EARTH is what we all have in common. Everyday is Earth Day✌🏼⛰ . #earthday2020 #Colorado #hiking #love #trio #poly #thriceasnice #wearethree #lovewins #keepinitreal #wehavefun #hisandhersandhers #triad #triplethreat #delta #loveandlight #throuple #quaranteam
Το τρίο από το Κολοράντο διαβεβαιώνει τους πάντες ότι ο απόγονος που οσονούπω καταφθάνει στο σπιτικό του, όχι μόνο δεν θα ζήσει τραυματικές σκηνές ομηρικών καυγάδων ένεκα της ζηλοτυπίας, αλλά θα γίνει δέκτης τριπλής δόσης αγάπης, στοργής και αφοσίωσης.
In the midst of the chaos we are facing globally, we had some positive things to focus on/celebrate last week. Jess received her @nutritionschool Health Coach certification and Lo made her departure from the corporate world to further pursue her dreams as a Yoga Instructor/Spiritual Guide. We encourage our community to find a little bit of fun and positivity in all things. Celebrate the wins! We are all in this. We cannot control what is happening, but we can control what we do and how we react to it. We can use this time to practice love and compassion for each other. Cherish the time spent at home with your loved ones. Catch up with an old friend on the phone. LOVE will not be cancelled. HOPE will not be cancelled.⚡️Love and light to you all -LJM . #love #trio #poly #polyfidelity #thriceasnice #wearethree #lovewins #keepinitreal #wehavefun #hisandhersandhers #triad #triplethreat #threescompany #delta #loveandlight #throuple
Η φυσική μητέρα, Λο, εξηγεί στους αδαείς και οπισθοδρομικούς ότι «σε πολλούς μπορεί να φανεί παράξενο ότι θέλω κάποιαν άλλην να θηλάζει το παιδί μου. Όμως για εμάς, αυτό το παιδί ανήκει εξίσου στους τρεις μας. Έχουμε δικαίωμα 33,3% πάνω του. Θέλω η Τζες να είναι μέσα σε αυτό το παιδί εξίσου με εμένα, να έχει το δικό της DNA όπως έχει το δικό μου και του Μάικ».
WARNING! Side effects of gratitude are: Unexplained joy, deep peace, & trust that the Universe supports you. . We cannot put into words the amount of love and peace we’ve discovered over the last two years, and especially the last week. Love, in all its forms, is always inevitable. #polyamoryweek . #love #triad #poly #thriceascrazy #wearethree #lovewins #wehavefun #hisandhersandhers #delta #loveandlight #throuple #itsaparty
Εξάλλου, όπως λένε οι τρεις εραστές, «κρατάμε τη ζήλια μας υπό έλεγχο κάνοντας τακτικά γιόγκα». Aπό εμάς, ειλικρινώς και ολοψύχως, καλή λευτεριά και να τους ζήσει. Απλώς, ας πάρουν καλού και κακού μερικά ματόχαντρα. Διότι, εντάξει, τη δική τους ζήλια, του ενός προς τους άλλους δύο συν-εραστές την διαχειρίζονται με γιόγκα. Το φθόνο όλων των υπολοίπων συμπλεγματικών που πολύ θα ήθελαν αλλά ποτέ δεν θα τολμούσαν να εμπλουτίσουν τη μονογαμική ρουτίνα με επιπρόσθετους guest star πώς θα την εξουδετερώσουν, αν όχι με παραδοσιακά ξόρκια;
It has been a helluva week! We’ve been on the road for a few days and are still basking in the light of our last week in Tampa. We’re surrounded by so many wonderful people (many not pictured in this post)! Safe to say we were too busy enjoying the company to get a ton of photos to capture the moments. But we’re so thankful for you all every day! Our love knows no distance. . Time to expand the tribe! #mountainbound2020 . . #winniethegolden #colorado #roadtrippin #itsnotgoodbye #love #trio #poly #thriceasnice #wearethree #lovewins #wehavefun #hisandhersandhers #triad #delta #loveandlight #throuple
