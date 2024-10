Γκουαρδιόλα για Χρυσή Μπάλα: «Αυτό που πέτυχε ο Ρόδρι είναι κάτι που άξιζε το ισπανικό ποδόσφαιρο, αν κέρδιζε ο Βινίσιους θα το άξιζε με το παραπάνω»

🇪🇸🗣️ Pep Guardiola: "Vini should've won Ballon d'Or? Maybe, but it's what happened. It's journalists, it's not a group of elite people that decide what they have to do."



"It's all around the world, it's not just one country votes. It's all around the world, different opinions." pic.twitter.com/ZPU68haUzy