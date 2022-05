Ρόμα – Φέγενορντ: Μάχες οπαδών και δεκάδες συλλήψεις στα Τίρανα

Total last night in Tirana:

Arrested: 60 (48 Italians, 12 dutch)

Injured: 20 (12 policemen, 4 Albanians, 3 Italians, 1 Dutchman)

In hospital: 12 (no info on nationality)



Will be a mad day today 💥🇦🇱 pic.twitter.com/0X3R2YofIB