O Κρίστιαν Έρικσεν επέστρεψε στη δράση μετά από 8,5 μήνες - Δείτε βίντεο

Glomex Player(40599w16ki4e70hs, v-ci6455aw55u9)

Eriksen is officially on for Brentford. What a moment this really is. pic.twitter.com/Pa2avEbglg

Christian Eriksen comes on for Brentford, fair play to the #NUFC fans for a standing ovation all round the stadium. COYB #BrentfordFC pic.twitter.com/kG5S5pdrVI