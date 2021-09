Ατλέτικο Μαδρίτης: Οπαδός ζήτησε από τον Φέλιξ να τραυματίσει τον Γκριεζμάν

💣🚨| Fans are STILL angry with Griezmann and Joao defends him



Fan: “Joao, step on Griezmann, you have to injure him, it can't be that he starts before you”



João Félix: “You should have more respect for Griezmann”



[via @JaviGomezCh🎖] #atmlivepic.twitter.com/MtYWew3RQJ