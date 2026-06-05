Η Groupama Ασφαλιστική επίσημη ασφαλιστική εταιρεία στα «Ποσειδώνια 2026» σε συνεργασία με την Agora Insurance

Τα Ποσειδώνια αποτελούν μία από τις μεγαλύτερες και σημαντικότερες συναντήσεις της παγκόσμιας ναυτιλιακής κοινότητας, με παρουσία άνω των 57 χρόνων στη χώρα μας, προσελκύοντας πλήθος επαγγελματιών και εκπροσώπων του κλάδου από όλο τον κόσμο., Executive Director της Agora Insurance, διαθέτοντας μακροχρόνια εμπειρία και επιτυχημένες συνεργασίες στην ελληνική και διεθνή ασφαλιστική αγορά, συνεργάστηκε με την Groupama Ασφαλιστική, προσφέροντας ολοκληρωμένες ασφαλιστικές υπηρεσίες στον Διοργανωτή Εκθέσεις Ποσειδώνια ΑΕ και στους εκθέτες της φετινής διοργάνωσης, μέσα από το ειδικά σχεδιασμένο για εκείνους πακέτο ασφάλισης.Αναλαμβάνοντας την ασφάλιση της μεγαλύτερης ναυτιλιακής έκθεσης της χώρας, η Groupama Ασφαλιστική ενισχύει την παρουσία της στους επιχειρηματικούς κινδύνους του κλάδου, όπου οι τεχνολογικές εξελίξεις και οι περιβαλλοντικές προκλήσεις καθιστούν επιτακτική την ανάγκη εξεύρεσης πρωτοποριακών λύσεων ασφάλισης για τις επιχειρήσεις.Groupama Insurance, supported by Agora Insurance, a specialist insurance brokerage, has taken on the role of official insurance company of the International Shipping Exhibition "Posidonia 2026", taking place this year in Athens.Posidonia is one of the largest and most significant gatherings of the global maritime community, held in Greece for over 57 years, attracting thousands of industry professionals and delegates from around the world., Executive Director of, drawing on his extensive experience and successful partnerships in the Greek and international insurance market, collaborated with Groupama Insurance to provide comprehensive insurance services to the organizer Posidonia Exhibitions S.A. and the event's exhibitors through a specially tailored insurance package.By undertaking the insurance of Greece's largest maritime exhibition, Groupama Insurance reinforces its presence in the commercial risks segment of the sector — where rapid technological developments and environmental challenges make the need for innovative business insurance solutions more pressing than ever.