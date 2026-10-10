Η Ρωσία επιβεβαιώνει τον θάνατο εργαζόμενης σε ερευνητικό εργαστήριο για την πανώλη, δεν αναφέρει καταγεγραμμένα κρούσματα
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Παγκόσμιος Οργανισμός Υγείας (ΠΟΥ) Πανώλη Ρωσία Νεκρή Σιβηρία

Η Ρωσία επιβεβαιώνει τον θάνατο εργαζόμενης σε ερευνητικό εργαστήριο για την πανώλη, δεν αναφέρει καταγεγραμμένα κρούσματα

Σε ανακοίνωση του ο Παγκόσμιος Οργανισμός Υγείας αναφέρει ότι η Μόσχα επιβεβαιώνει τον θάνατο της 28χρονης γυναίκας που εργαζόταν σε εργαστήριο ερευνητικού ινστιτούτου, χωρίς όμως να κάνει λόγο για επιβεβαιωμένο κρούσμα

Η Ρωσία επιβεβαιώνει τον θάνατο εργαζόμενης σε ερευνητικό εργαστήριο για την πανώλη, δεν αναφέρει καταγεγραμμένα κρούσματα
Ο Παγκόσμιος Οργανισμός Υγείας (ΠΟΥ) ανακοίνωσε σήμερα ότι η ρωσική κρατική υγειονομική ρυθμιστική αρχή επιβεβαίωσε τον θάνατο εργαζόμενης σε εργαστήριο ερευνητικού ινστιτούτου για την πανώλη στη Σιβηρία και πληροφόρησε τον διεθνή οργανισμό ότι δεν έχει καταγραφεί κανένα κρούσμα πανώλης.

Υπενθυμίζεται ότι εργαζόμενη σε εργαστήριο ερευνητικού ινστιτούτου για την πανώλη στη Σιβηρία ασθένησε και πέθανε στις 2 Οκτωβρίου, υπό αδιευκρίνιστες συνθήκες.

Το περιστατικό οδήγησε τις ρωσικές αρχές στην επιβολή καραντίνας σε περίπου 200 άτομα, προκαλώντας ανησυχία για τη δημόσια υγεία στα μέσα κοινωνικής δικτύωσης.

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