Εγκρίθηκε στο Ισραήλ ο αμφιλεγόμενος νόμος για θανατική ποινή σε «Παλαιστίνιους τρομοκράτες»
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Ισραήλ Θανατική ποινή Μπένιαμιν Νετανιάχου Παλαιστίνιοι

Εγκρίθηκε στο Ισραήλ ο αμφιλεγόμενος νόμος για θανατική ποινή σε «Παλαιστίνιους τρομοκράτες»

Το νομοσχέδιο είχε επικριθεί δριμύτατα από δυτικές κυβερνήσεις που επισήμαναν ότι οδηγεί de facto σε διακρίσεις εις βάρος των Παλαιστινίων

Εγκρίθηκε στο Ισραήλ ο αμφιλεγόμενος νόμος για θανατική ποινή σε «Παλαιστίνιους τρομοκράτες»
8 ΣΧΟΛΙΑ
Το κοινοβούλιο του Ισραήλ ενέκρινε τη Δευτέρα έναν αμφιλεγόμενο νόμο με τον οποίο η θανατική ποινή καθίσταται ο κανόνας για τους Παλαιστίνιους που καταδικάζονται από στρατοδικεία για φονικές επιθέσεις, υλοποιώντας έτσι την υπόσχεση των ακροδεξιών συμμάχων του πρωθυπουργού Μπενιαμίν Νετανιάχου.

Με τον νόμο αυτόν θεσπίζεται υποχρεωτικά η «θανατική ποινή για τους τρομοκράτες», η οποία στην πράξη θα ισχύει μόνο για τους Παλαιστίνιους που κρίνονται ένοχοι για αντιισραηλινές επιθέσεις.

Το νομοσχέδιο εγκρίθηκε με ψήφους 62 υπέρ έναντι 48 κατά. Ο Νετανιάχου ήταν μεταξύ εκείνων που το υπερψήφισαν, όπως, φυσικά και ο υπουργός του, Ιταμάρ Μπεν-Γκβιρ, που επιχείρησε να ανοίξει σαμπάνια.

Σύμφωνα με αυτό το νομοσχέδιο, «οποιοσδήποτε προκαλεί σκόπιμα ή από αδιαφορία τον θάνατο ενός Ισραηλινού πολίτη για λόγους ρατσισμού ή εχθρότητας προς μια κοινότητα, και με στόχο να βλάψει το Κράτος του Ισραήλ και την αναγέννηση του εβραϊκού λαού στη χώρα του, θα αντιμετωπίζει τη θανατική ποινή».

Πριν από τη σημερινή ψηφοφορία, το νομοσχέδιο είχε επικριθεί δριμύτατα από τους υπουργούς Εξωτερικών της Γερμανίας, της Γαλλίας, της Ιταλίας και της Βρετανίας, που επισήμαναν ότι οδηγεί de facto σε διακρίσεις εις βάρος των Παλαιστινίων και υπονομεύει τις δεσμεύσεις που έχει αναλάβει το Ισραήλ σε ό,τι αφορά τις δημοκρατικές αρχές.

Προσφυγή στο Ανώτατο Δικαστήριο

Ισραηλινή μη κυβερνητική οργάνωση για την προάσπιση των ανθρωπίνων δικαιωμάτων ανακοίνωσε αμέσως ότι προσφεύγει στο Ανώτατο Δικαστήριο του Ισραήλ, αμφισβητώντας την εγκυρότητα του νόμου, λίγα λεπτά μετά την ψήφισή του από την Κνεσέτ.

Αυτός ο νόμος είναι «αντισυνταγματικός, κάνει de facto διακρίσεις και, για τους Παλαιστίνιους της Δυτικής Όχθης, υιοθετήθηκε χωρίς νομική βάση» αναφέρει η Ένωση για τα Πολιτικά Δικαιώματα στο Ισραήλ (ACRI) στην ανακοίνωσή της.

Στο Ισραήλ, η θανατική ποινή για το έγκλημα της ανθρωποκτονίας καταργήθηκε το 1954. Ο μοναδικός άνθρωπος που έχει εκτελεστεί ποτέ στη χώρα έπειτα από πολιτική δίκη ήταν το 1962 ο Άντολφ Άιχμαν, αρχιτέκτονας του Ολοκαυτώματος.

Τα στρατοδικεία διατηρούν την επιλογή να επιβάλουν τη θανατική ποινή στους κατηγορούμενους, όμως δεν το έχουν κάνει μέχρι τώρα.
8 ΣΧΟΛΙΑ

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