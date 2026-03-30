Εγκρίθηκε στο Ισραήλ ο αμφιλεγόμενος νόμος για θανατική ποινή σε «Παλαιστίνιους τρομοκράτες»

Πάσχα στην Αθηναϊκή Ριβιέρα: Μοναδικές εμπειρίες και ξεχωριστές οικογενειακές στιγμές στο One&Only Aesthesis
Αυτές τις γιορτές απολαμβάνουμε γαστρονομικές απολαύσεις, δημιουργικές δραστηριότητες για παιδιά και στιγμές ευεξίας δίπλα στη θάλασσα.
⚡️🚨 BREAKING: The Israeli Knesset approves in three readings the law of "executing Palestinian prisoners"— Middle East Observer (@ME_Observer_) March 30, 2026
Ben Gvir tried to open a champagne bottle in the Knesset hall to celebrate the approval of the death penalty law for Palestinian prisoners, but the Knesset guards did not… pic.twitter.com/0bmaSbvHyP