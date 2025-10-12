ΣΥΜΒΑΙΝΕΙ ΤΩΡΑ

Καθυστερήσεις έως 25 λεπτά στην Αττική Οδό, αυξημένη κίνηση και στα διόδια Αφιδνών

Ποιοι είναι οι 20 όμηροι που κρατά αιχμάλωτους η Χαμάς και πιστεύεται πως είναι ζωντανοί
Ποιοι είναι οι 20 όμηροι που κρατά αιχμάλωτους η Χαμάς και πιστεύεται πως είναι ζωντανοί

Άντεξαν για περισσότερες από 700 μέρες αιχμάλωτοι κάτω από απάνθρωπες συνθήκες

Ποιοι είναι οι 20 όμηροι που κρατά αιχμάλωτους η Χαμάς και πιστεύεται πως είναι ζωντανοί
Επιμέλεια: Κατερίνα Αθανασίου
Μετά από περισσότερες από 700 ημέρες αιχμαλωσίας, οι 20 όμηροι που πιστεύεται ότι βρίσκονται ακόμη ζωντανοί στη Γάζα αναμένεται να απελευθερωθούν τις επόμενες ημέρες, μετά την επικύρωση από την ισραηλινή κυβέρνηση της συμφωνίας εκεχειρίας με τη Χαμάς. Οι όμηροι αυτοί περιλαμβάνονται στους 251 ανθρώπους που απήχθησαν κατά τη διάρκεια των επιθέσεων της 7ης Οκτωβρίου 2023 στο νότιο Ισραήλ, όταν τρομοκράτες της Χαμάς σκότωσαν περίπου 1.200 ανθρώπους. Η οργάνωση αναμένεται να απελευθερώσει τους επιζώντες, ενώ το Ισραήλ θα απελευθερώσει 250 Παλαιστινίους που εκτίουν μακροχρόνιες ποινές σε φυλακές, καθώς και 1.700 κρατουμένους που συνελήφθησαν στη Γάζα κατά τη διάρκεια του πολέμου. Επιπλέον, 26 όμηροι θεωρούνται νεκροί και η τύχη δύο άλλων παραμένει άγνωστη. Η Χαμάς έχει δηλώσει ότι η ανεύρεση των σορών των νεκρών ενδέχεται να καθυστερήσει σε σχέση με την απελευθέρωση των ζωντανών.

Αυτοί είναι οι άνθρωποι που αναμένεται να επιστρέψουν στα σπίτια τους

Ματάν Ανγκρέστ, 22

Τον Ιούνιο, η οικογένεια του Ματάν Ανγκρέστ έδωσε στη δημοσιότητα βίντεο που έδειχνε τον Ισραηλινό στρατιώτη να σύρεται έξω από άρμα μάχης από ομάδα ανδρών στη βάση Νάχαλ Οζ στις 7 Οκτωβρίου 2023. «Για μια μητέρα, είναι το πιο σκληρό πράγμα να βλέπει», δήλωσε η μητέρα του, Ανατ Ανγκρέστ, στο CNN, εξηγώντας ότι δημοσιοποίησε το βίντεο φοβούμενη πως ο γιος της είχε ξεχαστεί από τις αρχές.

Γκάλι Μπέρμαν και Ζιβ Μπέρμαν, 28

Οι δίδυμοι αδελφοί απήχθησαν από το κιμπούτς Κφαρ Άζα, δύο μίλια από τα σύνορα με τη Γάζα. Έναν μήνα μετά την απαγωγή τους, ο μεγαλύτερος αδελφός τους, Λιράν Μπέρμαν, δήλωσε στην εφημερίδα Guardian: «Η ζωή μας δεν θα είναι ποτέ ξανά η ίδια. Ακόμη κι αν απελευθερωθούν, οι πληγές θα μείνουν για πάντα».

Ελκάνα Μποχμπότ, 36
Ο Μποχμπότ απήχθη στο φεστιβάλ μουσικής Nova, όπου είχε μείνει πίσω για να βοηθήσει τραυματίες. Τον Μάιο αναγνωρίστηκε σε βίντεο που δημοσιοποίησε η ένοπλη πτέρυγα της Χαμάς, στο οποίο εμφανιζόταν εξαντλημένος να εκλιπαρεί για επανένωση με τη σύζυγο και τον γιο του.

Ρομ Μπρασλάβσκι, 21
Ο Μπρασλάβσκι, που εργαζόταν ως φρουρός ασφαλείας στο φεστιβάλ Nova, φέρεται να έσωσε αρκετούς ανθρώπους προτού απαχθεί. Τον Απρίλιο εμφανίστηκε σε βίντεο των απαγωγέων του στη Γάζα, όπου φαινόταν καταβεβλημένος και δακρυσμένος – εικόνες που προκάλεσαν διεθνή κατακραυγή.

Νιμρόντ Κοέν, 20
Δεκανέας του ισραηλινού στρατού, βρισκόταν σε υπηρεσία κοντά στο κιμπούτς Νιρίμ όταν η μονάδα του δέχτηκε επίθεση. Ο πατέρας του, Γεχούντα Κοέν, δήλωσε στο UN News ότι η οικογένεια περιμένει αυτό το «στιγμιότυπο» δύο χρόνια. «Ελπίζουμε να περάσουν οι τρεις επόμενες ημέρες χωρίς κανείς να προσπαθήσει να το ματαιώσει», είπε.

Αριέλ Κούνιο, 28, και Νταβίντ Κούνιο, 35
Τα δύο αδέλφια απήχθησαν από το κιμπούτς Νιρ Οζ. Ο Αριέλ αιχμαλωτίστηκε μαζί με τη σύντροφό του, Αρμπέλ Γέχουντ, που απελευθερώθηκε τον Ιανουάριο, ενώ ο Νταβίντ συνελήφθη με τη σύζυγό του, Σάρον Αλόνι Κούνιο, η οποία απελευθερώθηκε τον Νοέμβριο 2023 μαζί με τις τρίχρονες δίδυμες κόρες τους, Έμα και Γιούλι. Ο πατέρας τους, Λουίς Κούνιο, έγραψε στην Haaretz ότι τα εγγόνια του «ξυπνούν κάθε βράδυ κλαίγοντας, αναζητώντας τον πατέρα και τον θείο τους». Παρά τον πόνο, εξέφρασε συγκρατημένη αισιοδοξία: «Ελπίζω να σας δούμε σύντομα· πρέπει να πιστέψουμε ότι αυτή η ιστορία θα τελειώσει».

Εβιάταρ Νταβίντ, 24
Απήχθη στο φεστιβάλ Nova. Τον Αύγουστο, η οικογένειά του δήλωσε ότι φοβάται πως η Χαμάς τον λιμοκτονεί, αφού εμφανίστηκε σε βίντεο να λέει ότι δεν έχει φάει επί μέρες. Στο ίδιο βίντεο, υπό προφανή πίεση, ζήτησε από τον πρωθυπουργό Μπενιαμίν Νετανιάχου να συμφωνήσει σε κατάπαυση του πυρός.

Γκάι Γκιλμπόα-Νταλάλ, 24
Ο Γκιλμπόα-Νταλάλ χόρευε στο φεστιβάλ Nova με τον αδελφό του, όταν απήχθη από μαχητές της Χαμάς. «Μου λείπει κάθε μέρα, όλη μέρα», είπε ο αδελφός του, Γκαλ, στην Guardian. «Όσο περνά ο καιρός, τόσο πιο δύσκολο γίνεται να αντέξεις και να δεις φως στο τέλος του τούνελ».

Μαξίμ Χέρκιν, 37

 Ο Χέρκιν, ρωσοϊσραηλινός υπήκοος, είχε πάει στο φεστιβάλ Nova τυχαία, προσκεκλημένος φίλων. Γεννημένος στο Ντονμπάς της Ουκρανίας, είναι πατέρας ενός τρίχρονου κοριτσιού και εργαζόταν για να στηρίξει τη μητέρα και τον 11χρονο αδελφό του.

Εϊτάν Χορν, 38
Ο Χορν απήχθη μαζί με τον αδελφό του, Ιάιρ, από το σπίτι του τελευταίου στο κιμπούτς Νιρ Οζ. Ο Ιάιρ απελευθερώθηκε τον Φεβρουάριο και δήλωσε στην Times of Israel ότι «ζει έναν εφιάλτη που επαναλαμβάνεται κάθε μέρα». Ο πατέρας τους, Ιτζίκ Χορν, είπε στην Guardian: «Θα νιώσω πραγματικά καλά μόνο όταν δω τον Εϊτάν και τους υπόλοιπους ομήρους. Με τη βοήθεια του Θεού, θα επιστρέψει από την κόλαση».

Σεγκέβ Κάλφον, 27
Ο Κάλφον απήχθη προσπαθώντας να διαφύγει από το φεστιβάλ Nova. Μιλούσε στο τηλέφωνο με την οικογένειά του για μία ώρα, εγκλωβισμένος σε κυκλοφοριακό χάος, προτού χαθεί το σήμα. Ένας φίλος είπε ότι άνδρες της Χαμάς πλησίασαν το αυτοκίνητο και τον άρπαξαν. Σπούδαζε οικονομικά στο Τελ Αβίβ και έπασχε από σοβαρή αγχώδη διαταραχή, για την οποία λάμβανε θεραπεία πριν από τις επιθέσεις.

Μπαρ Κούπερσταϊν, 23
Φρουρός ασφαλείας στο φεστιβάλ Nova, έμεινε πίσω για να βοηθήσει την αστυνομία και να προσφέρει πρώτες βοήθειες στους τραυματίες. Τον Μάιο, η οικογένειά του συμμετείχε σε μαζικές διαδηλώσεις στο Ισραήλ ζητώντας εκεχειρία. «Το μόνο που μας κρατά είναι η ελπίδα ότι ο Μπαρ είναι ζωντανός», δήλωσε η θεία του, Όρα Ρουμπινστάιν, στο Reuters.

Όμρι Μιράν, 48
Ο Μιράν βρισκόταν στο σπίτι του στο κιμπούτς Νάχαλ Οζ με τη σύζυγό του, Λισάι Λάβι, και τις δύο κόρες τους, όταν άκουσαν τις σειρήνες. Οι μαχητές ανάγκαζαν έναν έφηβο γείτονα να χτυπά την πόρτα του ασφαλούς δωματίου τους, απειλώντας να τους σκοτώσουν. Ο Μιράν παραδόθηκε και οδηγήθηκε αιχμάλωτος. Η σύζυγός του περιέγραψε στο Guardian: «Η Ρόνι ούρλιαζε, προσπαθούσε να πάει μαζί του· του είπα να μην είναι ήρωας, να κάνει ό,τι του πουν για να επιστρέψει». Ο κουνιάδος του είπε στο NPR: «Η μικρή Άλμα δεν έχει γιορτάσει ποτέ γενέθλια με τον πατέρα της· απήχθη όταν ήταν έξι μηνών».

Εϊτάν Μορ, 25
Φρουρός ασφαλείας στο φεστιβάλ Nova, βοήθησε να μεταφερθούν άνθρωποι σε ασφαλές σημείο πριν απαχθεί. Ένας επιζών είπε στην Times of Israel ότι τον είδε να καθοδηγεί τραυματίες όταν τον συνέλαβαν.

Γιοσέφ-Χαΐμ Οχάνα, 25
Η οικογένειά του ανακοίνωσε τον Φεβρουάριο ότι έλαβε «ξεκάθαρο σημάδι» πως είναι ζωντανός, χωρίς περαιτέρω λεπτομέρειες. Είχε απαχθεί στο φεστιβάλ Nova ενώ προσπαθούσε να βοηθήσει τραυματίες. «Είναι δυνατός άνθρωπος, ψυχικά και σωματικά», δήλωσε η θεία του, Χάνα Μάστρονοβ. «Αλλά η αντοχή έχει όρια».

Αλόν Όχελ, 24

Ο Όχελ απήχθη στο φεστιβάλ Nova. Η μητέρα του, Ιντίτ, έγραψε στην Observer έκκληση προς τους ηγέτες του κόσμου να βοηθήσουν για την απελευθέρωση των ομήρων. «Ξέρω ότι ο γιος μου θα παίξει ξανά πιάνο, θα σπουδάσει μουσική, θα σερφάρει, θα μαγειρέψει. Θέλω να πιστεύω ότι θα τον αγκαλιάσω ξανά», ανέφερε.

Αβινατάν Ορ, 32
Απήχθη υπό την απειλή όπλου μαζί με τη σύντροφό του, Νόα Αργκαμάνι, στο φεστιβάλ Nova. Η Αργκαμάνι απελευθερώθηκε μετά από 245 ημέρες αιχμαλωσίας. «Ο Αβινατάν είναι άνθρωπος που οι λέξεις δεν τον χωρούν», δήλωσε στο Ynet Global. «Έχει μια σιωπηλή δύναμη που εμπνέει γαλήνη — ένας λιοντάρι που δεν χρειάζεται να βρυχηθεί για να δείξει ποιος είναι».

Ματάν Ζανγκάουκερ, 25
Απήχθη μαζί με τη σύντροφό του, Ιλάνα Γκριτσέφσκι, από το κιμπούτς Νιρ Οζ. Εκείνη απελευθερώθηκε τον Νοέμβριο 2023. Η μητέρα του, Εϊνάβ Ζανγκάουκερ, έγραψε στην Haaretz: «Εδώ και δύο χρόνια φαντάζομαι πώς θα τον αγκαλιάσω σαν νεογέννητο παιδί μου. Ανυπομονώ να ακούσω τη φωνή του να με φωνάζει ‘μαμά’».

Επιμέλεια: Κατερίνα Αθανασίου
