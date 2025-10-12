Ποιοι είναι οι 20 όμηροι που κρατά αιχμάλωτους η Χαμάς και πιστεύεται πως είναι ζωντανοί
Άντεξαν για περισσότερες από 700 μέρες αιχμάλωτοι κάτω από απάνθρωπες συνθήκες
Αυτοί είναι οι άνθρωποι που αναμένεται να επιστρέψουν στα σπίτια τους
Ματάν Ανγκρέστ, 22
⚠️HORRIFYING— Vivid.🇮🇱 (@VividProwess) June 9, 2025
New footage from October 7th shows dozens of Gazan “civilians” kidnapping Matan Angrest while shouting “Allahu Akbar” like barbarians.
These people are savages.
pic.twitter.com/uBNOgZynnN
Γκάλι Μπέρμαν και Ζιβ Μπέρμαν, 28
Les jumeaux Gali et Ziv Berman ont 28 ans aujourd'hui.— Ambassade d'Israël en France (@IsraelenFrance) September 10, 2025
C'est le deuxième anniversaire qu'ils passent en tant qu'otages des terroristes du Hamas palestinien.
Cela fait 705 jours qu'ils sont privés de liberté.
Nous devons les ramener à la maison, maintenant. pic.twitter.com/t6uu0UBiXB
Ελκάνα Μποχμπότ, 36
With the family’s permission: Hamas released a propaganda video of hostage Elkana Bohbot, 36, for the third time.— Hen Mazzig (@HenMazzig) April 19, 2025
They forced him to fake a phone call with his family—who he hasn’t spoken to in 550+ days. This is one of the most sick acts of psychological terrorism I’ve seen. We… pic.twitter.com/XZp0YngTDU
Ρομ Μπρασλάβσκι, 21
‼️🚨L’HORREUR : le Jihad islamique publie une vidéo de Rom Braslavski, kidnappé le 7 octobre.— Jérémo 🎗️ (@jeremo12) July 31, 2025
Rom est méconnaissable, émacié, d’une insoutenable maigreur.
Quand je pense aux députés de la France Insoumise qui prétendaient avoir été ‘kidnappés’ par Israël.
Ma haine est infinie. pic.twitter.com/vxQy6qmQKF
Νιμρόντ Κοέν, 20
WATCH: Footage released by the family of abducted IDF soldier Nimrod Cohen shows his kidnapping by Hamas on Oct. 7, 2023 into Gaza pic.twitter.com/wRUASjyCM2— i24NEWS English (@i24NEWS_EN) August 25, 2025
Αριέλ Κούνιο, 28, και Νταβίντ Κούνιο, 35
Brothers David (35) and Ariel (28) Cunio has been held hostage by Hamas terrorists in Gaza for more than 690 days! pic.twitter.com/TePVEYQy3w— StandWithUs (@StandWithUs) August 29, 2025
Εβιάταρ Νταβίντ, 24
Evyatar David (25) werd vanaf het Nova-festival ontvoerd. Zijn gijzelaarsvideo in juli 2025 schokte de wereld: broodmager en ernstig verzwakt werd hij gedwongen in een tunnel zijn eigen graf te graven. Op dit moment wordt aangenomen dat hij nog in leven is. pic.twitter.com/rzty69wKIM— CIDI 🎗️ (@CIDI_nieuws) October 7, 2025
Γκάι Γκιλμπόα-Νταλάλ, 24
Guy Gilboa Dalal— נועה מגיד | Noa magid (@NoaMagid) September 5, 2025
we will never give up on you, Stay strong. pic.twitter.com/rfuTSDjKqa
Μαξίμ Χέρκιν, 37
Look at Maxim’s eyes.— Bring Them Home Now (@bringhomenow) December 13, 2023
Behind them is a huge heart that takes care of everyone – his three year old daughter, his mother, his younger brother and his partner. He makes sure that nothing is missing at home.
Maxim Herkin was abducted to Gaza from the Nova Music Festival. On the… pic.twitter.com/TwNEmigfIC
Εϊτάν Χορν, 38
Brothers belong together.— The Voice Of Truth 🙌 (@thevoicetruth1) May 2, 2025
Release Eitan Horn Now ! pic.twitter.com/NOx4TQLxXf
Σεγκέβ Κάλφον, 27
Segev Kalfon was 25, at the time he was kidnapped from Nova— Zoe Ariella 🇮🇱✡️🎗️🧡 (@ZoeAriella_) March 15, 2025
He worked in their family bakery and his family got a sign of life from Segev.
Support and Pray for Segev#bringsegevhome#BringThemAllHome pic.twitter.com/xbh7UV3sGI
Μπαρ Κούπερσταϊν, 23
We must not forget the horrific moments from October 7th, the moments Bar Abraham Kupershtein was abducted into Gaza.— Bring Them Home Now (@bringhomenow) October 15, 2024
During the deadly Hamas attack, Bar was working as a bouncer at the Nova Music Festival. At 7am he stopped answering his phone after calmly informing his… pic.twitter.com/c51mMU3UHG
Όμρι Μιράν, 48
Proof of life has been received of an Israeli hostage held for over a year and a half in Gaza, Omri Miran, a loving father of two. pic.twitter.com/CbeEz1wvKC— Marina Medvin 🇺🇸 (@MarinaMedvin) April 23, 2025
Εϊτάν Μορ, 25
Don’t forget about Eitan Mor🎗️ pic.twitter.com/lc061M5dyF— Lioness לביאה 🎗️💙✨🦁🌺 (@Lionesssa12) July 29, 2025
Γιοσέφ-Χαΐμ Οχάνα, 25
Yosef Haim Ohana— España por ISRAEL (@MartinsGere) October 11, 2025
25 años, estaba ayudando a los heridos a huir del festival Nova cuando fue capturado por Hamás. El periódico informó que trabajaba como camarero en Tel Aviv antes del ataque del 7 de octubre. A principios de este año, apareció en un video publicado por Hamás. pic.twitter.com/psbnQV7oUY
Αλόν Όχελ, 24
Alon Ohel.— armandoparlati_BRING_THEM_HOME🇮🇹🎗️ 💛 (@armandoparlati) October 11, 2025
We look forward to seeing you play the piano again.
We pray that this will happen soon.
🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/z679onDvwH
Αβινατάν Ορ, 32
"Our joy is mixed with sadness."— Hen Mazzig (@HenMazzig) August 12, 2025
Emunah Or, 20, got married yesterday. Her brother Avinatan should have been there. Instead, he’s been held underground by Hamas for 676 days.
The Or family danced, but they also cried throughout the entire ceremony. Their rabbi told them to… pic.twitter.com/bXZpbFzKww
Ματάν Ζανγκάουκερ, 25
Matan Zangauker (25) werd vanuit kibboets Nir-Oz ontvoerd met zijn vriendin Ilana Gritzewsky, die vorig jaar werd vrijgelaten. Matan is nog altijd in Gaza. Op dit moment wordt aangenomen dat hij nog in leven is. pic.twitter.com/mNZQ9dIcan— CIDI 🎗️ (@CIDI_nieuws) October 7, 2025
