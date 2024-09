Νετανιάχου: Αν επιτεθεί το Ιράν θα απαντήσουμε, προειδοποίησε από το βήμα του ΟΗΕ

'I said to the people of Lebanon this week. Get out of the deathtrap that Hezbollah has put you in... We are not at war with you. We are at war with Hezbollah.'



Netanyahu addresses the UN as pressure for a ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah growshttps://t.co/D5H6D4Y6Xz pic.twitter.com/x8c4jwJ9pR