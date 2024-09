Συναγερμός στη Φλόριντα, πλησιάζει ο τυφώνας Ελέν με ανέμους ως και 215 χιλιομέτρων ανά ώρα - Δείτε βίντεο

#Helene continues to rapidly intensify with landfall imminent in 2-3 hours along the Panhandle of Florida.



Cat 4

130 MPH sustained winds

945 millibar central pressure and falling



The storm is also speeding up which will spread hurricane-force winds well inland