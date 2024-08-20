ΣΥΜΒΑΙΝΕΙ ΤΩΡΑ

Η Χίλαρι Κλίντον κάλεσε τους Αμερικανούς να εκλέξουν την πρώτη γυναίκα πρόεδρο στην ιστορία των ΗΠΑ
Η 70χρονη αναφέρθηκε στην ομιλία της στο Σικάγο και στον Ντόναλντ Τραμπ, με το κοινό του συνεδρίου να φωνάζει «Κλείστε τον μέσα!»

clinton_chicago
Η πρώην υποψήφια για το Λευκό Οίκο Χίλαρι Κλίντον κάλεσε σήμερα το Δημοκρατικό Κόμμα να σπάσει επιτέλους τη γυάλινη οροφή και να εκλέξει την πρώτη γυναίκα πρόεδρο στην ιστορία των Ηνωμένων Πολιτειών.

«Κάτι συμβαίνει στην Αμερική. Το αισθάνεσαι. Κάτι για το οποίο δουλέψαμε και το οποίο ονειρευόμαστε για καιρό», διαβεβαίωσε η πρώην υπουργός Εξωτερικών των ΗΠΑ και πρώην πρώτη κυρία, κατά την πρώτη ημέρα του συνεδρίου του Δημοκρατικού Κόμματος που διεξάγεται αυτή την εβδομάδα στο Σικάγο.

Η εβδομηντάχρονη, η οποία πριν από οκτώ χρόνια απέτυχε να εκλεγεί με αντίπαλο τον Ντόναλντ Τραμπ, κάλεσε τους Αμερικανούς να πραγματοποιήσουν το όνειρό της και να σπάσουν το Νοέμβριο «την πιο ψηλή, την πιο δύσκολη γυάλινη οροφή» ψηφίζοντας την Κάμαλα Χάρις.

Κλείσιμο


Η αντιπρόεδρος έχει προκαλέσει κύμα ενθουσιασμού μετά την αποχώρηση του Τζο Μπάιντεν και την αστραπιαία είσοδό της στην προεκλογική εκστρατεία πριν από ένα μήνα.

Ωστόσο η Χίλαρι Κλίντον προειδοποίησε τα μέλη του συνεδρίου: «Μην επαναπαύεστε στις δάφνες σας (...) Στη διάρκεια των 78 επόμενων ημερών, πρέπει να δουλέψουμε πιο σκληρά παρά ποτέ».

Στη διάρκεια της προεκλογικής εκστρατείας της το 2016, η υποψήφια των Δημοκρατικών ήταν φαβορί στις δημοσκοπήσεις έναντι του Ντόναλντ Τραμπ και συγκέντρωσε τις περισσότερες ψήφους σε εθνική κλίμακα, όμως απέτυχε να συγκεντρώσει την πλειοψηφία των εκλεκτόρων που ήταν απαραίτητη.

Η Κλίντον δεν μάσησε τα λόγια της έναντι του ρεπουμπλικανού δισεκατομμυριούχου, ο οποίος είναι για τρίτη φορά υποψήφιος.



«Είναι το πρώτο πρόσωπο που θέτει υποψηφιότητα για να εκλεγεί πρόεδρος ενώ είναι καταδικασμένος για 34 αδικήματα», τόνισε αναφερόμενη στην ποινική καταδίκη του στη Νέα Υόρκη, κάτι που συνέβη για πρώτη φορά σε πρώην πρόεδρο των ΗΠΑ.

Το πλήθος απάντησε φωνάζοντας «Κλείστε τον μέσα!», θυμίζοντας το σύνθημα «Κλείστε την μέσα!» που φώναζαν οι ρεπουμπλικανοί, οι οποίοι ήθελαν το 2016 να στείλουν την υποψήφια των Δημοκρατικών στη φυλακή.



«Δεν εκπλήσσει το γεγονός ότι λέει ψέματα για τον απολογισμό της Κάμαλα, ότι κοροϊδεύει το όνομά της και το γέλιο της», συνέχισε η Κλίντον.

Αποχώρησε από το βήμα με το ίδιο τραγούδι που συνόδευε τις προεκλογικές συγκεντρώσεις της πριν από οκτώ χρόνια: το «Fight song», το «τραγούδι της μάχης».


