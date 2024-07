Ακτιβιστές μπλόκαραν τις πύλες αναχώρησης στο αεροδρόμιο Gatwick

🚨 BREAKING: GATWICK DEPARTURE GATES BLOCKED



✈️ 7 Just Stop Oil supporters have disrupted the southern terminal at Gatwick airport, joining 21 other groups in the @_oilkills international uprising.



🛢️ Demand our government Just Stop Oil by 2030 — https://t.co/xAyrqHDJYe pic.twitter.com/578htw3tAa