«Όλεγκ, άφησε τα πάντα και γύρνα αμέσως», η περιπέτεια Ρώσου κοσμοναύτη

Russian cosmonaut Oleg Artemyev has returned to the airlock at the International Space Station after an electrical problem on his spacesuit. Here's a replay of Russian mission controllers directing Artemyev to immediately return to the airlock.



