Πόλεμος στην Ουκρανία: Τέλος στην κατάπαυση του πυρός, άρχισαν πάλι τις επιθέσεις οι Ρώσοι - Αναφορές φρίκης από Μαριούπολη και Τσέρνιγιβ

Sky's Alex Crawford was reporting live near Kyiv as heavy artillery commenced in the background and civilians were fleeing the area. Latest: https://t.co/X3flQUBL0r pic.twitter.com/vQteDmofed

Drone footage appears to show various military vehicles, explosions and soldiers within Bucha.



Sky News has verified and located this social media video to Bucha, near Kyiv.



Latest: https://t.co/X3flQUBL0r pic.twitter.com/oeDKNS2Hic