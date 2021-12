Φρίκη στην Ιαπωνία: Ηλικιωμένος έβαλε φωτιά σε ψυχιατρείο και σκότωσε 27 ανθρώπους

Japan Osaka: Nine people were confirmed dead in a fire that broke out in the psychosomatic medicine department of a building in Kitashinchi, Osaka, where 27 people had cardiopulmonary arrest. At around 10:20 am on the 17th, there was a report that "the https://t.co/uOKtEqBs7c pic.twitter.com/y0p3wBVNyI