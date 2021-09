Κίνα: Σεισμός 5,6 Ρίχτερ στη Σετσουάν - Δείτε βίντεο

Felt #earthquake M5.6 strikes 46 km SE of #Neijiang ( #China ) 9 min ago. Please report to: https://t.co/qcMfQks0nZ pic.twitter.com/25uxh0QpDm

#Breaking Many schools in Luzhou organized emergency evacuation for students when a magnitude-6.0 earthquake hit China’s Luzhou, #Sichuan Province at 4:33 local time. pic.twitter.com/wXcYglQ6CP