Τόμας Τούχελ: Συμφώνησε και αναλαμβάνει την Εθνική Αγγλίας, σύμφωνα με τους Times

🚨🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 BREAKING: Thomas Tuchel has completed the agreement to become new England manager.



Terms agreed, contract set to be signed with an official statement expected soon.



Tuchel opened doors to England job in July and it’s now a done deal, as @TimesSport reported.



Here we go ✨ pic.twitter.com/3AjBrcjlIZ