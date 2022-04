Τσέλσι: Ο ιδιοκτήτης της Νις προσφέρει περισσότερα από 4 δισ. λίρες για την εξαγορά της

🚨 BREAKING 🚨 Sir Jim Ratcliffe has made a late bid to buy Chelsea for more than £4billion pic.twitter.com/tF2B8822j8

🔵 "If I was a Chelsea supporter Sir Jim Ratcliffe's bid would be the one I'd most be excited about."



[via @SkyKaveh] pic.twitter.com/aQp3xPx8eM