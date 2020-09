Ιράν: Παγκόσμιος αποτροπιασμός για την εκτέλεση Αφκάρι

Rest in Peace Navid Afkari We call on athlete solidarity to demand that the International Olympic Committee and United World Wrestling immediately implement sanctions that expel Iran from world sport for this heinous execution. #SaveNavidAfkari #RestInPeace @Olympics @wrestling pic.twitter.com/klGjYYeekR

#نوید_افکاری

It pains me to say we didn’t do enough to save #NavidAfkari. Our job must now be to hold the Islamic Republic authorities accountable for this travesty of justice. I am devastated for his mother who pleaded for our help. I’m so sorry that we couldn’t save Navid. pic.twitter.com/NsfO9Y0iV9