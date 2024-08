Μπεν Άφλεκ: Λέγεται ότι θα υποδυθεί τον Χαλκ Χόγκαν σε ταινία και το Twitter αντιδρά - «Είναι εντελώς παράλογο»

‘GOOD WILL HUNTING’ director Gus Van Sant will reunite with Ben Affleck and Matt Damon on ‘KILLING GAWKER.’



Starring Affleck as Hulk Hogan, the film follows the lawsuit that Hogan filed against Gawker for publishing a sex tape of him.



(Source: https://t.co/QHrtwh0Z62) pic.twitter.com/yw7Qs95UaO