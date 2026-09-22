Οι συνομιλίες με το Ιράν συνεχίζονται, θα καταλήξουμε σε συμφωνία, λέει ο Τραμπ στον Μπέρναμ
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Ντόναλντ Τραμπ Άντι Μπέρναμ Γενική Συνέλευση ΟΗΕ

Οι συνομιλίες με το Ιράν συνεχίζονται, θα καταλήξουμε σε συμφωνία, λέει ο Τραμπ στον Μπέρναμ

Ο Βρετανός πρωθυπουργός συζήτησε με τον Αμερικανό πρόεδρο για τη Μέση Ανατολή, την Ουκρανία, τα νησιά Φώκλαντ και ζητήματα εμπορίου

Οι συνομιλίες με το Ιράν συνεχίζονται, θα καταλήξουμε σε συμφωνία, λέει ο Τραμπ στον Μπέρναμ
Ο Ντόναλντ Τραμπ δήλωσε ότι υπήρξαν συνομιλίες σήμερα μεταξύ των ΗΠΑ και του Ιράν, εκτιμώντας πως οι δυο πλευρές θα καταλήξουν τελικά σε μια συμφωνία.

«Θεωρώ πως θα επιτευχθεί διευθέτηση», δήλωσε ο Αμερικανός πρόεδρος μετά τη συνάντησή του με τον Βρετανό πρωθυπουργό Άντι Μπέρναμ στο περιθώριο της Γενικής Συνέλευσης του ΟΗΕ στη Νέα Υόρκη.

«Θέλουν να συνομιλήσουν μαζί μας. Συνομιλούν μαζί μας, ακόμη και σήμερα συνομίλησαν μαζί μας», συνέχισε ο Τραμπ. «Αλλά δεν μπορούμε να τους επιτρέψουμε... Και το καταλαβαίνουν αυτό... Δεν μπορούμε να τους επιτρέψουμε να αποκτήσουν πυρηνικά όπλα», είπε.

Από την πλευρά του, ο  Άντι Μπέρναμ, στην πρώτη του συνάντηση με τον Τραμπ, δήλωσε ότι είχε «καλή επικοινωνία» με τον Τραμπ, παρά τις διαφορές τους σε ορισμένα ζητήματα εξωτερικής πολιτικής.

Ο Μπέρναμ ανέφερε πως συζήτησε με τον Τραμπ για τη Μέση Ανατολή, την Ουκρανία, τα νησιά Φώκλαντ και ζητήματα εμπορίου.

Μια από τις μεγαλύτερες προκλήσεις για τον Μπέρναμ στον τομέα της εξωτερικής πολιτικής θα είναι η διαχείριση της σχέσης της Βρετανίας με τις ΗΠΑ, η οποία θεωρείται ως μια από τις στενότερες συμμαχίες παγκοσμίως.

Μετά τη συνάντησή τους, ο Τραμπ επέκρινε για ακόμη μια φορά το σχέδιο του Λονδίνου για το καθεστώς της αμερικανοβρετανικής βάσης στη νήσο Ντιέγκο Γκαρσία στον Ινδικό Ωκεανό, θέμα για το οποίο ο Μπέρναμ έχει δεσμευτεί να βρει λύση. Έπειτα από επικρίσεις του προέδρου των ΗΠΑ, η βρετανική κυβέρνηση πάγωσε τον Απρίλιο τη συμφωνία για να παραχωρήσει στον Μαυρίκο την κυριαρχία των νησιών Τσάγκος, στα οποία βρίσκεται η Ντιέγκο Γκαρσία.

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