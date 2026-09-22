Οι συνομιλίες με το Ιράν συνεχίζονται, θα καταλήξουμε σε συμφωνία, λέει ο Τραμπ στον Μπέρναμ

Πώς η Χατζηγεωργίου Α.Ε. επαναπροσδιορίζει την αγορά: Η άνοδος των πωλήσεων και οι στόχοι για το 2027
Για το 2027 η εταιρεία επιδιώκει μια υγιή, ρεαλιστική και κερδοφόρα πορεία, η οποία θα ενισχύσει το μερίδιό της στις αγορές όπου δραστηριοποιείται
BREAKING: President Trump does not support the Chagos surrender deal.— Alex Armstrong (@Alexarmstrong) September 22, 2026
Andy Burnham, when pressed on the issue by the president, the PM responds with: “mmm yep”
I think that’s a sign the prime minister does not agree with the President…
Via @GBNEWS pic.twitter.com/h7K9bGyMA5