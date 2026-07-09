Συγκλονιστικά βίντεο από πυρκαγιά σε εργοστάσιο στην Κίνα: Εγκλωβισμένοι κρέμονται από την ταράτσα για να σωθούν

Πανελλαδικές 2026: Τι πρέπει να προσέξουν οι υποψήφιοι στο μηχανογραφικό – Γιατί οι βαθμοί δεν καθορίζουν το μέλλον
Θεόδωρος Καλαϊτζίδης, μαθηματικός, πρόεδρος του ομίλου φροντιστηρίων Διακρότημα: «Οι βαθμοί είναι το εισιτήριο, όχι ο προορισμός»
WATCH: Person jumps from a building after a massive fire erupted at a shoe factory in Jinjiang, Fujian Province, China; major casualties reported. pic.twitter.com/e0xPmhLAqj— Scope Report (@ScopeReport_) July 9, 2026
BREAKING: At least 28 dead in China factory fire, state media reports— Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) July 9, 2026
Chinese fire and rescue crews rushed Thursday to extinguish a deadly blaze at Huiteng shoes factory in Jinjiang city of China, where people were feared trapped hours after it broke out
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A major fire today broke out in a shoe factory in Jinjiang, Fujian, with significant casualties reported. 183 firefighters + 35 engines battled the blaze. Cause is under investigation. pic.twitter.com/KoPfkS8GKx— Shanghai Daily (@shanghaidaily) July 9, 2026
BREAKING: Casualties reported after a massive fire at a shoe factory in Jinjiang, Fujian province, China pic.twitter.com/BRtKSzAZpm— Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) July 9, 2026
A fire broke out at a footwear factory in east China's Fujian Province on July 9, causing major casualties and leaving several people trapped on a building rooftop. pic.twitter.com/bKhU6C58hh— CCTV+ (@CCTV_Plus) July 9, 2026
Multiple people are trapped as a massive fire engulfs a shoe factory in Jinjiang, Fujian, China. Reports indicate significant casualties. pic.twitter.com/rm7dPwsGl0— Breaking911 (@Breaking911) July 9, 2026