Συγκλονιστικά βίντεο από πυρκαγιά σε εργοστάσιο στην Κίνα: Εγκλωβισμένοι κρέμονται από την ταράτσα για να σωθούν

WATCH: Person jumps from a building after a massive fire erupted at a shoe factory in Jinjiang, Fujian Province, China; major casualties reported. pic.twitter.com/e0xPmhLAqj — Scope Report (@ScopeReport_) July 9, 2026

BREAKING: At least 28 dead in China factory fire, state media reports



Chinese fire and rescue crews rushed Thursday to extinguish a deadly blaze at Huiteng shoes factory in Jinjiang city of China, where people were feared trapped hours after it broke out



READ:… pic.twitter.com/9LGdljpaZi — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) July 9, 2026

Κλείσιμο

A major fire today broke out in a shoe factory in Jinjiang, Fujian, with significant casualties reported. 183 firefighters + 35 engines battled the blaze. Cause is under investigation. pic.twitter.com/KoPfkS8GKx — Shanghai Daily (@shanghaidaily) July 9, 2026

BREAKING: Casualties reported after a massive fire at a shoe factory in Jinjiang, Fujian province, China pic.twitter.com/BRtKSzAZpm — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) July 9, 2026

Πυρκαγιά που ξέσπασε σήμερα σεστη νοτιοανατολικήπροκάλεσε ανθρώπινες απώλειες, μετέδωσε η κρατική τηλεόραση CCTV, καθώς οι πυροσβέστες μάχονταν για να την καταστείλουν και να διασώσουν τους ανθρώπους που έχουν εγκλωβιστεί στο εσωτερικό. Βίντεο που έχουν καταγράψει το σημείο, δείχνουν μέχρι και ανθρώπους νακαι να μην διστάζουν να πηδήξουν από εκεί, προκειμένου να σωθούν από τις φλόγες.Σύμφωνα με την πρώτη ενημέρωση η φωτιά στοίχισε τη ζωή σεόπως μετέδωσε το επίσημο ειδησεογραφικό πρακτορείο της Κίνας Xinhua, επικαλούμενο έναν πρώτο απολογισμό, λίγη ώρα αφού ο πρόεδρος Σι Τζινπίνγκ έκανε λόγο για «Η φωτιά ξέσπασε γύρω στο μεσημέρι (07:00 ώρα Ελλάδας) σήμερα στην, στην επαρχία Φουτζιάν, και ορισμένοι άνθρωποι έχουν εγκλωβιστεί στην ταράτσα, ανέφερε η CCTV.Βίντεο που μετέδωσε η CCTV δείχνει φλόγες να τυλίγουν το πολυώροφο εργοστάσιο και πυκνό μαύρο καπνό να υψώνεται στον ουρανό. Αρκετοί άνθρωποι, που εγκλωβίστηκαν προφανώς από την πυρκαγιά, φαίνονται στην ταράτσα καθώς ο καπνός στροβιλίζεται γύρω τους.αν και οι εστίες είχαν σε μεγάλο βαθμό αντιμετωπιστεί μέχρι περίπου τις 5:40 (12:40 ώρα Ελλάδας), δήλωσε στην CCTV αξιωματούχος της τοπικής πυροσβεστικής υπηρεσίας.Περίπου 200 πυροσβέστες και διασώστες έχουν κινητοποιηθεί για την κατάσβεσή της, ανακοίνωσε το υπουργείο Διαχείρισης Επειγουσών Καταστάσεων.