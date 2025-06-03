Ένας κρατούμενος σκοτώθηκε και πάνω από 200 δραπέτευσαν από φυλακή στο Πακιστάν
Ένας κρατούμενος σκοτώθηκε και πάνω από 200 δραπέτευσαν από φυλακή στο Πακιστάν

Οι κρατούμενοι είχαν βγει προσωρινά από τα κελιά τους μετά από σεισμική δόνηση - Τρεις αξιωματικοί ασφαλείας τραυματίστηκαν - Δείτε βίντεο

Ένας κρατούμενος σκοτώθηκε και πάνω από 200 δραπέτευσαν από φυλακή στο Πακιστάν
Ένας κρατούμενος σκοτώθηκε και 216 δραπέτευσαν από μία φυλακή στην πόλη Καράτσι του Πακιστάν, όπου πραγματοποιήθηκε υποχρεωτική προσωρινή εκκένωση των κελιών τους μετά από σεισμό.

Από αυτούς, 78 έχουν συλληφθεί, ενώ ο κρατούμενος που έχασε τη ζωή του έπεσε νεκρός σε πυροβολισμούς με τους αξιωματικούς ασφαλείας, εκ των οποίων 3 τραυματίστηκαν.



Σύμφωνα με το CBS, η αστυνομία διεξάγει επιχειρήσεις για τη σύλληψη των υπόλοιπων δραπετών.

Ο Zia-ul-Hasan Lanjar, υπουργός Δικαιοσύνης της επαρχίας Σιντ, όπου υπάγεται η πόλη Καράτσι, δήλωσε στους δημοσιογράφους στο σημείο του συμβάντος ότι οι κρατούμενοι είχαν αφεθεί να βγουν στην αυλή και ότι επικρατούσε «πανικός» λόγω των σεισμικών δονήσεων, σύμφωνα με το πρακτορείο Reuters.



Η απόδραση ξεκίνησε λίγο πριν τα μεσάνυχτα της Δευτέρας και συνεχίστηκε τις πρώτες πρωινές ώρες της Τρίτης, ανέφερε.

Οι κρατούμενοι ήταν ακόμα έξω από τα κελιά τους όταν μια ομάδα επιτέθηκε ξαφνικά στους φρουρούς, άρπαξε τα όπλα τους, άνοιξε πυρ και διέφυγε, σύμφωνα με αξιωματούχους.

Ο διευθυντής της φυλακής Malir, Arshad Shah, είπε ότι οι κρατούμενοι διέφυγαν προς μια κοντινή κατοικημένη περιοχή.

Σύμφωνα με κατοίκους, η αστυνομία χρησιμοποίησε αργότερα τα μεγάφωνα των τζαμιών για να τους ειδοποιήσει για την απόδραση και να ζητήσει βοήθεια για τη σύλληψη των δραπετών.


