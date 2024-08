Μέση Ανατολή: Ισραηλινό drone έπληξε όχημα στα σύνορα Συρίας - Λιβάνου, νεκροί τέσσερις μαχητές

Israeli airstrike on a car in Zabadani at the Lebanese-Syrian borders



Since months, Israel has been hunting

1. the commanders and mujahidin of Hezbollah, Hamas, Amal, SSNP, Jihad AlIslami

2. as well as Mujahidin from Afghanistan, Pakistan, Yemen the Houthi, Syria, and Iraq

3.… pic.twitter.com/UhjLlx7Jtx