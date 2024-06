Υεμένη: Στις φλόγες ουκρανικό εμπορικό πλοίο έπειτα από επίθεση που δέχτηκε

🚨🚨⚡️URGENT



UKMTO:

The crew of a ship has been evacuated after it was attacked off the coast of Aden, Yemen.



The ship is now burning and sinking...#Yemen #Aden #MaritimeSecurity #BreakingNews #ShipAttack

🇾🇪 🇬🇧 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/b4MGGc1DsM