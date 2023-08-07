ΣΥΜΒΑΙΝΕΙ ΤΩΡΑ

Ιταλία: Τέσσερις τραυματίες σε μεγάλη πυρκαγιά στη Σαρδηνία - Δείτε βίντεο
Ιταλία: Τέσσερις τραυματίες σε μεγάλη πυρκαγιά στη Σαρδηνία - Δείτε βίντεο

Τουλάχιστον 600 ντόπιοι και τουρίστες χρειάσθηκε να απομακρυνθούν εξαιτίας της πυρκαγιάς στην περιοχή των πόλεων Ποσάντα και Σινίσκολα

sardinia
Τέσσερις άνθρωποι τραυματίσθηκαν σε μεγάλη πυρκαγιά που μαίνεται από χθες, Κυριακή, στη βορειοανατολική ακτή της Σαρδηνίας και έχει κάψει χιλιάδες στρέμματα.

Τουλάχιστον 600 ντόπιοι και τουρίστες χρειάσθηκε να απομακρυνθούν εξαιτίας της πυρκαγιάς στην περιοχή των πόλεων Ποσάντα και Σινίσκολα.



Ένας συνταξιούχος τραυματίσθηκε από φιάλη αερίου που εξερράγη εξαιτίας της πυρκαγιάς ενώ 78χρονη γυναίκα υπέστη εγκαύματα στα χέρια και τα πόδια της και ένας 23χρονος χρειάσθηκε να μεταφερθεί με ελικόπτερο στο νοσοκομείο του Νουόρο επειδή εισέπνευσε καπνό.
Ο τέταρτος τραυματίας είναι ένας πυροσβέστης, ο οποίος τραυματίσθηκε στο γόνατο κατά τις επιχειρήσεις κατάσβεσης.



Οι αρχές βρήκαν στοιχεία σύμφωνα με τα οποία η πυρκαγιά, που ενισχύεται από ισχυρούς βορειοδυτικούς ανέμους, οφείλεται σε εμπρησμό.



«Έδωσα εντολή στους περιφερειακούς δασοφύλακες να εντείνουν τις έρευνες σε όλη την περιοχή για να εντοπίσουν τους υπεύθυνοιυς και να τους οδηγήσουν ενώπιον της δικαιοσύνης», δήλωσε ο κυβερνήτης της Σαρδηνίας Κρίστιαν Σολίνας.

