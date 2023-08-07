Ιταλία: Τέσσερις τραυματίες σε μεγάλη πυρκαγιά στη Σαρδηνία - Δείτε βίντεο

🔴⚠️🔥🇮🇹The violent #wildfires started in #sardinia during the afternoon on Aug.6 are visible in the #MSG animation of the last 12hrs. At least 4 smoke plumes moving eastwards from southern and western fires are detected.. via @zoom_earth #Sardegna #incendi @Giulio_Firenze pic.twitter.com/BFVMwqkWAn