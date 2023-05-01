ΗΠΑ: Θανατηφόρα καραμπόλα με δεκάδες ΙΧ και φορτηγά από ανεμοθύελλα

Το Fever Tree δεν είναι απλώς το όνομα της No. 1 οικογένειας premium mixers στον κόσμο, αλλά και μια φιλοσοφία ευδαιμονίας που απογειώνει τη γευστική εμπειρία κάθε spirit και cocktail.
Ο αυτοκινητόδρομος παρέμεινε κλειστός και προς τις δύο κατευθύνσεις ώρες αργότερα με τα τροχαία δυστυχήματα.
Massive pileup on I-55 south of Springfield, Illinois has closed the interstate for nearly 30 miles. Blowing dust off freshly plowed fields led to very low visibility#ilwx— Nick Hausen (@NickHausenWx) May 1, 2023
🎥: Nathan Cormier pic.twitter.com/im7QLE8BTp
🚨#BREAKING: Dust storm leads to catastrophic 100+ vehicle pileup with multiple severe to critical injuries— R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) May 1, 2023
📌#Farmersville | #Illinois
Currently, Numerous emergency personnel have responded to a significant vehicular pileup occurring in the southern region of Springfield,… pic.twitter.com/nnQeXxOtVg
NEW VIDEO: Dust is being blamed for this major pile-up on I-55 south of Springfield, IL today.— WeatherNation (@WeatherNation) May 1, 2023
Reports are showing the backup is now 20+ miles long. We'll have more details on this story as it develops. #ILwx pic.twitter.com/3BDUqHHbhr