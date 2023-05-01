ΗΠΑ: Θανατηφόρα καραμπόλα με δεκάδες ΙΧ και φορτηγά από ανεμοθύελλα
ΗΠΑ: Θανατηφόρα καραμπόλα με δεκάδες ΙΧ και φορτηγά από ανεμοθύελλα

Δείτε βίντεο - Για πολλούς νεκρούς μιλά η αστυνομία του Ιλινόις- Δύο φορτηγά πήραν φωτιά - Τουλάχιστον 30 άτομα μεταφέρθηκαν τραυματισμένα σε νοσοκομεία

carcrash-m
Πολλοί άνθρωποι σκοτώθηκαν και δεκάδες άλλοι τραυματίστηκαν σε συγκρούσεις οχημάτων που σημειώθηκαν κατά μήκος του διαπολιτειακού αυτοκινητόδρομου 55 στο νότιο Ιλινόις εν μέσω ανεμοθύελλας, ανακοίνωσε η πολιτειακή αστυνομία.

Περίπου 40 έως 60 επιβατικά αυτοκίνητα και πολλά φορτηγά ενεπλάκησαν στα τροχαία αυτά δυστυχήματα που συνέβησαν λίγο μετά τις 11 το πρωί (τοπική ώρα), τόνισε ένας εκπρόσωπος της αστυνομίας της Πολιτείας του Ιλινόι. Περίπου 30 άνθρωποι μεταφέρθηκαν τραυματισμένοι σε τοπικά νοσοκομεία, συμπλήρωσε, λέγοντας πως δύο από τα φορτηγά πήραν φωτιά.

Δείτε το σοκαριστικό βίντεο που αναρτήθηκε στο twitter


Ο αυτοκινητόδρομος παρέμεινε κλειστός και προς τις δύο κατευθύνσεις ώρες αργότερα με τα τροχαία δυστυχήματα.

illinois3





