ΗΠΑ: Θανατηφόρα καραμπόλα με δεκάδες ΙΧ και φορτηγά από ανεμοθύελλα

Massive pileup on I-55 south of Springfield, Illinois has closed the interstate for nearly 30 miles. Blowing dust off freshly plowed fields led to very low visibility#ilwx

🎥: Nathan Cormier pic.twitter.com/im7QLE8BTp — Nick Hausen (@NickHausenWx) May 1, 2023

🚨#BREAKING: Dust storm leads to catastrophic 100+ vehicle pileup with multiple severe to critical injuries



📌#Farmersville | #Illinois



Currently, Numerous emergency personnel have responded to a significant vehicular pileup occurring in the southern region of Springfield,… pic.twitter.com/nnQeXxOtVg — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) May 1, 2023

NEW VIDEO: Dust is being blamed for this major pile-up on I-55 south of Springfield, IL today.



Reports are showing the backup is now 20+ miles long. We'll have more details on this story as it develops. #ILwx pic.twitter.com/3BDUqHHbhr — WeatherNation (@WeatherNation) May 1, 2023

Πολλοί άνθρωποι σκοτώθηκαν και δεκάδες άλλοι τραυματίστηκαν σε συγκρούσεις οχημάτων που σημειώθηκαν κατά μήκος τουστο νότιοεν μέσω ανεμοθύελλας, ανακοίνωσε η πολιτειακή αστυνομία.Περίπου 40 έως 60 επιβατικά αυτοκίνητα και πολλά φορτηγά ενεπλάκησαν στα τροχαία αυτά δυστυχήματα που συνέβησαν λίγο μετά τις 11 το πρωί (τοπική ώρα), τόνισε ένας εκπρόσωπος της αστυνομίας της Πολιτείας του Ιλινόι. Περίπου, συμπλήρωσε, λέγοντας πως δύο από τα φορτηγά πήραν φωτιά.Δείτε το σοκαριστικό βίντεο που αναρτήθηκε στο twitterΟ αυτοκινητόδρομος παρέμεινε κλειστός και προς τις δύο κατευθύνσεις ώρες αργότερα με τα τροχαία δυστυχήματα.