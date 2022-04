Πόλεμος στην Ουκρανία - Δήμαρχος Μαριούπολης: Οι Ρώσοι σκότωσαν τον διπλάσιο αριθμό αμάχων σε σχέση με τους ναζί

This is how " #Azovstal " looks like in #Mariupol now. The factory has completely fallen into ruins. This is evidenced by satellite images of Maxar Technologies published by CNN. pic.twitter.com/Sxtc5oqRlV

‼️The authorities of Odessa reported about the strikes on the city



The object of the attack was the runway of the #Odessa airport. Its further use is impossible. pic.twitter.com/CUKrSGst2X