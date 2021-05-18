Ισπανία: Ξεπέρασαν τους 5.000 οι μετανάστες που έφθασαν στη Θέουτα μέσα σε μια ημέρα - Δείτε βίντεο

JUST IN - Spain mobilizes the Army in the autonomous of #Ceuta after the "irregular entry" of more than 5,000 Moroccans in 24 hours (ABC Spain)pic.twitter.com/GOTWXxYEbt — Disclose.tv 🚨 (@disclosetv) May 17, 2021

6000 young African men today breached the borders of Spain and Europe in #Ceuta. CNN and BBC will not say a word about it. So retweet this to spread video footage of the ongoing #PopulationReplacement across the world! RT #SpainSOS pic.twitter.com/ESoqivZtMd — RedPilledPoland (@RedPilledPoland) May 17, 2021

📹 Esto es lo que está sucediendo ahora. La entrada de ilegales a Ceuta es constante.



Fuentes de las FCSE ya cifran estas entradas en más de 5.000.



🚨 «Las autoridades marroquíes continúan sin hacer nada y cada hora entran como 500/600 más. Estamos desbordados y abandonados». pic.twitter.com/ChsvfBVaeN — Rubén Pulido (@rubnpulido) May 17, 2021

Some of the 6000 African migrants who breached the Spanish border at #Ceuta today are now breaking into the homes of regular Spaniards, as they attempt to hide from the police. Thanks #Merkel! Thanks #Macron! Thanks #Sanchez! It’s not like #Orban didn’t warn you in 2015! pic.twitter.com/OPp5AGPHyC — RedPilledPoland (@RedPilledPoland) May 17, 2021





Τουλάχιστον, ανάμεσά τους περίπου χίλιοι ανήλικοι, έφθασαν στον ισπανικό θύλακααπό το γειτονικόμέσα σε μια ημέρα, ανακοίνωσαν οι ισπανικές αρχές, οι οποίες έκαναν λόγο περί «ρεκόρ», εν μέσω έντασης ανάμεσα στη Μαδρίτη και στη Ραμπάτ.Κολυμπώντας, ή με τα πόδια, μετανάστες έφθαναν από το πρωί ως το βράδυ χθες σε αυτό το ισπανικό έδαφος βορειοδυτικά του Μάγρεμπ, αναχωρώντας από μαροκινές παραλίες μερικά χιλιόμετρα νότια από τη Θέουτα, ανέφερε εκπρόσωπος της νομαρχίας του ισπανικού θύλακα στο Γαλλικό Πρακτορείο, επιβεβαιώνοντας πως πρόκειται για αριθμό άνευ προηγουμένου.