Ισπανία Μαρόκο Μετανάστες

Ισπανία: Ξεπέρασαν τους 5.000 οι μετανάστες που έφθασαν στη Θέουτα μέσα σε μια ημέρα - Δείτε βίντεο

ceuta_spain_migrants

Οι ισπανικές αρχές έκαναν λόγο περί «ρεκόρ» - Οι μετανάστες έφτασαν απο το Μαρόκο στην Ισπανία κολυμπώντας ή με τα πόδια

Τουλάχιστον 5.000 μετανάστες, ανάμεσά τους περίπου χίλιοι ανήλικοι, έφθασαν στον ισπανικό θύλακα Θέουτα από το γειτονικό Μαρόκο μέσα σε μια ημέρα, ανακοίνωσαν οι ισπανικές αρχές, οι οποίες έκαναν λόγο περί «ρεκόρ», εν μέσω έντασης ανάμεσα στη Μαδρίτη και στη Ραμπάτ.




Κολυμπώντας, ή με τα πόδια, μετανάστες έφθαναν από το πρωί ως το βράδυ χθες σε αυτό το ισπανικό έδαφος βορειοδυτικά του Μάγρεμπ, αναχωρώντας από μαροκινές παραλίες μερικά χιλιόμετρα νότια από τη Θέουτα, ανέφερε εκπρόσωπος της νομαρχίας του ισπανικού θύλακα στο Γαλλικό Πρακτορείο, επιβεβαιώνοντας πως πρόκειται για αριθμό άνευ προηγουμένου.









