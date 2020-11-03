MENOY
Η φρίκη της Βιέννης σε έντεκα βίντεο

nekros-vienni01-mesa
1

Δείτε τα βίντεο που δημοσιεύει το protothema.gr  με τις αιματηρές τρομοκρατικές επιθέσεις και το χάος που επικράτησε στους δρόμους της Βιέννης

Ο τρόμος βασιλεύει στην πρωτεύουσα της Αυστρίας από τις εννέα το βράδυ οπότε εκδηλώθηκε η επίθεση στη συναγωγή.

Έντεκα βίντεο που δημοσιεύει το protothema.gr δείχνουν το χάος στους δρόμους της Βιέννης με έναν τρομοκράτη να εκτελεί εν ψυχρώ έναν πολίτη, τους πυροβολισμούς στους δρόμους της αυστριακής πρωτεύουσας και την μεγάλη κινητοποίηση της Αστυνομίας που συνεχίζεται μέχρι αυτήςν την ώρα.

Δείτε όλα τα βιντεο






Το αυστριακό πρακτορείο ειδήσεων μιλά για μία σύλληψη, επικαλούμενο πηγές του υπουργείου Εσωτερικών της χώρας. Οι συλλήψεις ενδέχεται να είναι περισσότερες. 






Εκτέλεση εν ψυχρώ στη Βιέννη




Εκτέλεση εν ψυχρώ στη Βιέννη (2)




Βιέννη τρομοκρατική επίθεση (6)




Βιέννη τρομοκρατική επίθεση (9)




Βιέννη τρομοκρατική επίθεση (7)




Βιέννη τρομοκρατική επίθεση (8)




Βιέννη τρομοκρατική επίθεση (5)




Βιέννη τρομοκρατική επίθεση (4)




Βιέννη τρομοκρατική επίθεση (2)




Βιέννη τρομοκρατική επίθεση (1)




World War

και επίσημα πλέον έχει αρχίσει ο 3ος Παγκόσμιος Πόλεμος, ο Θεός μαζί μας.

