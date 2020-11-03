Η φρίκη της Βιέννης σε έντεκα βίντεο
Δείτε τα βίντεο που δημοσιεύει το protothema.gr με τις αιματηρές τρομοκρατικές επιθέσεις και το χάος που επικράτησε στους δρόμους της Βιέννης
Έντεκα βίντεο που δημοσιεύει το protothema.gr δείχνουν το χάος στους δρόμους της Βιέννης με έναν τρομοκράτη να εκτελεί εν ψυχρώ έναν πολίτη, τους πυροβολισμούς στους δρόμους της αυστριακής πρωτεύουσας και την μεγάλη κινητοποίηση της Αστυνομίας που συνεχίζεται μέχρι αυτήςν την ώρα.
Exclusive video of the shooting from the first moments of the attack in Vienna, Austria#Vienna @BittonRosen pic.twitter.com/BDDHIcnTBK— ערוץ 20 (@arutz20) November 2, 2020
These people are not human! We must stop turning our backs and face the enemy! Here it is! #Vienna #Terror #TerroristAttacks— Alan Fisher (@AlanFisherV2) November 2, 2020
pic.twitter.com/i7l3yrPnQk
Video shows one of the multiple #Vienna terrorists who have now killed at least 7. pic.twitter.com/qpTa2sBLzh— SV News 🚨 (@SVNewsAlerts) November 2, 2020
#breaking #vienna incident unfolding now pic.twitter.com/LGWwe92CYg— ܡܐܪܝܘ 🇱🇧🇬🇧 (@MarioLeb79) November 2, 2020
Breaking: Eyewitnesses say that at least 50 shots were fired during attack in Central Vienna. There is a massive ambulance presence at the scene. pic.twitter.com/wBv0g4HKq0— PM Breaking News (@PMBreakingNews) November 2, 2020
תיעוד בלעדי מהרגעים הראשונים של הפיגוע באוסטריה@BittonRosen pic.twitter.com/hpuwB3XZIf— ערוץ 20 (@arutz20) November 2, 2020
Reports say seven dead, including a police officer, in the center of #Vienna, this is reportedly one of the terrorists— nonouzi (@Gerrrty) November 2, 2020
pic.twitter.com/s7EI9scOzD
Vienna suspectpic.twitter.com/k1dKUGLKWU— Old Holborn® (@Holbornlolz) November 2, 2020
Το αυστριακό πρακτορείο ειδήσεων μιλά για μία σύλληψη, επικαλούμενο πηγές του υπουργείου Εσωτερικών της χώρας. Οι συλλήψεις ενδέχεται να είναι περισσότερες.
The moment of the criminals surrender #Vienna pic.twitter.com/tXFW0aPTyC— Danny (@doglab) November 2, 2020
#BREAKING: Austrian police responding to shooting incident near synagogue in capital of Vienna - Kronen Zeitung— I.E.N. (@BreakingIEN) November 2, 2020
pic.twitter.com/d3vu80Hwrc
και επίσημα πλέον έχει αρχίσει ο 3ος Παγκόσμιος Πόλεμος, ο Θεός μαζί μας.