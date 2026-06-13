Με τη Hellenic Seaways και τα σύγχρονα Aero Highspeed βρίσκονται ακόμη πιο κοντά από όσο πιστεύουμε
Ινδία: Πέντε νεκροί από τη συντριβή αεροσκάφους της Πολεμικής Αεροπορίας μέσα σε στρατιωτική βάση, δείτε βίντεο
Το ΑΝ-32 που μετέφερε φορτίο συνετρίβη κατά την προσγείωσή του - Σκοτώθηκαν όλοι οι επιβαίνοντες
Και οι πέντε επιβαίνοντες σε αυτό έχασαν τη ζωή τους, ανέφερε σε ανάρτησή της η IAF.
🔺🇮🇳💥:— Tactical Tribune (@TacticalTribun) June 13, 2026
Indian Air Force AN-32 aircraft crashed in Assam, 100km from the disputed Chinese border.
The aircraft was carrying ammunition & weapons for Indian Army units. pic.twitter.com/lyYDDmQuZ7
#Breaking— ⚡️🌎 World News 🌐⚡️ (@ferozwala) June 13, 2026
🚨IAF plane crashes at Jorhat airbase in Assam
▪️An Indian Air Force AN-32 transport aircraft reportedly crashed while attempting to land at the Air Force Station in Jorhat.
▪️According to preliminary reports, the aircraft, which was engaged in transporting… pic.twitter.com/1Lidzh0vx3
IAF 🇮🇳 An-32 crashes on landing at Jorhat, Assam. Fire after impact. Thoughts with the crew & families. pic.twitter.com/FdNkrfIGV8— Fahad Naim (@Fahadnaimb) June 13, 2026
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