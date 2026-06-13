Ινδία: Πέντε νεκροί από τη συντριβή αεροσκάφους της Πολεμικής Αεροπορίας μέσα σε στρατιωτική βάση, δείτε βίντεο
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Ινδία Αεροσκάφος Στρατιωτική βάση

Ινδία: Πέντε νεκροί από τη συντριβή αεροσκάφους της Πολεμικής Αεροπορίας μέσα σε στρατιωτική βάση, δείτε βίντεο

Το ΑΝ-32 που μετέφερε φορτίο συνετρίβη κατά την προσγείωσή του - Σκοτώθηκαν όλοι οι επιβαίνοντες

Ινδία: Πέντε νεκροί από τη συντριβή αεροσκάφους της Πολεμικής Αεροπορίας μέσα σε στρατιωτική βάση, δείτε βίντεο
UPD:
Ένα μεταγωγικό αεροσκάφος AN-32 της Ινδικής Πολεμικής Αεροπορίας (IAF) συνετρίβη και τυλίχθηκε στις φλόγες στη βάση της Πολεμικής Αεροπορίας στο Τζορχάτ του Άσαμ το πρωί του Σαββάτου. Σύμφωνα με τις πρώτες αναφορές, το αεροσκάφος συνετρίβη κατά την προσγείωση έπειτα από πτήση ρουτίνας, προκαλώντας πυρκαγιά μετά τη συντριβή.

Και οι πέντε επιβαίνοντες σε αυτό έχασαν τη ζωή τους,  ανέφερε σε ανάρτησή της η IAF.



Μάρτυρες ανέφεραν ότι ακούστηκε μια δυνατή έκρηξη και η περιοχή καλύφθηκε από καπνό. Πυροσβεστικά οχήματα και ασθενοφόρα εθεάθησαν να σπεύδουν προς τον τόπο του συμβάντος.

Το ατύχημα αυτό συνέβη λίγους μήνες μετά τη συντριβή ενός μαχητικού αεροσκάφους Sukhoi Su-30MKI της Ινδικής Πολεμικής Αεροπορίας στην περιοχή Karbi Anglong του Assam, με αποτέλεσμα τον θάνατο και των δύο πιλότων που επέβαιναν στο αεροσκάφος.
UPD:

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