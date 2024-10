Σίντνεϊ Σουίνι: Μεγάλη αύξηση στον μισθό της - Θα πληρωθεί 7,5 εκατ. δολάρια για την επόμενη ταινία της

Sydney Sweeney starred with Glen Powell in #AnyoneButYou that became an unabashed box office success, Sweeney’s fee for the movie was $2 million.



Less than a year later, Sweeney nabbed a $7.5 million payday to star in #TheHousemaid: