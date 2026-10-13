Ρωσικός πύραυλος έπληξε συγκρότημα κατοικιών στο Κίεβο, «στόχευε ενεργειακή υποδομή» λέει ο Ζελένσκι
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Πύραυλοι Επίθεση Ρωσία Ουκρανία Κίεβο Βολοντίμιρ Ζελένσκι

Ρωσικός πύραυλος έπληξε συγκρότημα κατοικιών στο Κίεβο, «στόχευε ενεργειακή υποδομή» λέει ο Ζελένσκι

Ο σύμβουλος του προέδρου της Ουκρανίας επιβεβαίωσε ότι δεν υπήρξε προειδοποίηση για επίθεση με βαλλιστικούς πυραύλους

Ρωσικός πύραυλος έπληξε συγκρότημα κατοικιών στο Κίεβο, «στόχευε ενεργειακή υποδομή» λέει ο Ζελένσκι
7 ΣΧΟΛΙΑ
Σε ανάρτησή του ο πρόεδρος της Ουκρανίας, Βολοντίμιρ Ζελένσκι αναφέρει μεταξύ άλλων ότι ρωσικός βαλιστικός πύραυλος χτύπησε το συγκρότημα κατοικιών στο Κίεβο, ενώ κύριος στόχος - όπως λέει - ήταν για ακόμη μια φορά ενεργειακή υποδομή της πόλης. «Σύμφωνα με τις εκτιμήσεις μας, οι Ρώσοι ετοιμάζουν νέα εκτεταμένη επίθεση», λέει μεταξύ άλλων ο Ζελένσκι.

Ο Ντμίτρο Λίτβιν, σύμβουλος του προέδρου της Ουκρανίας Βολοντίμρι Ζελένσκι, επιβεβαίωσε ότι δεν υπήρξε προειδοποίηση για επίθεση με βαλλιστικούς πυραύλους.

Ο δήμαρχος του Κιέβου Βιτάλι Κλίτσο ανέφερε ότι οι ρωσικές δυνάμεις έπληξαν ένα πολυώροφο συγκρότημα διαμερισμάτων και ότι στο σημείο έχουν σπεύσει σωστικά συνεργεία.

7 ΣΧΟΛΙΑ

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