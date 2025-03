Συγκινητική επανένωση γάτας με την ιδιοκτήτριά της, δύο μήνες μετά τη φονική πυρκαγιά στο Λος Άντζελες - Δείτε βίντεο

An 82-year-old Los Angeles resident has been reunited with her California Maine Coon cat after it was presumed lost in the wildfires. Katherine Kiefer feared Aggie was dead for two months after the Palisades wildfire left her home in ashes. But the pair were reunited after Kiefer received a call from the West Los Angeles Animal Shelter, who said they had rescued Aggie. fyp foryou foryoupage lawildfires palisadesfire katherinekiefer cat pet fire losangeles westlosangelesanimalshelter animals usa usnews