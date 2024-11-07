Ζελένσκι: Απαράδεκτες για την Ουκρανία και αυτοκτονικές για την Ευρώπη οι παραχωρήσεις στον Πούτιν
Ο Ουκρανός πρόεδρος συμμετέχει στη σύνοδο κορυφής της Ευρωπαϊκής Πολιτικής Κοινότητας στη Βουδαπέστη - Χρειάζεται πίεση στον Πούτιν, ο οποίος εξακολουθεί να έχει κέρδη από την πώληση πετρελαίου, ενώ αγοράζει όπλα απ' όλο τον κόσμο, είπε ο Ζελένσκι 

Μία προσέγγιση της «ειρήνης μέσω της δύναμης» απαιτείται επειγόντως, καθώς η Ευρώπη αντιμετωπίζει τον κίνδυνο που δημιουργεί η Ρωσία, είπε ο Ουκρανός πρόεδρος Βολοντίμιρ Ζελένσκι στους ηγέτες της συνόδου κορυφής της Ευρωπαϊκής Πολιτικής Κοινότητας που πραγματοποιείται στην Βουδαπέστη.

Ο Ζελέσνκι είπε ότι παραχωρήσεις στον Ρώσο πρόεδρο Βλαντίμιρ Πούτιν είναι απαράδεκτες για την Ουκρανία και αυτοκτονικές για την Ευρώπη.



«Όλοι γνωρίζουμε ότι η Ρωσία εξακολουθεί να έχει αρκετά κέρδη από την πώληση πετρελαίου, που της επιτρέπουν να συνεχίσει τον πόλεμο. Η Ρωσία εξακολουθεί να αποφεύγει τις κυρώσεις και να αγοράζει εξαρτήματα για μη επανδρωμένα αεροσκάφη και πυραύλους από όλο τον κόσμο. Η Ρωσία εξακολουθεί να έχει τη δυνατότητα να σπέρνει την αστάθεια και να παρεμβαίνει σε έθνη σε περιοχές όπως το Σαχέλ, η Βόρεια Αφρική, η Μέση Ανατολή και χώρες όπως η Υεμένη. Γιατί το κάνει αυτό ο Πούτιν δήλωσε ο Ουκρανός πρόεδρος, τονίζοντας την ανάγκη για μοχλούς πίεσης στον Πούτιν, αναφερόμενος όχι μόνο στην Ουκρανία, αλλά σε ολόκληρη την Ευρώπη.

«Και μαζί μπορούμε όχι μόνο να σταματήσουμε τον πόλεμο της Ρωσίας κατά της Ουκρανίας, αλλά και να ανταποκριθούμε σε άλλες προκλήσεις. Αυτό είναι εφικτό για εμάς - για την Ευρώπη, όχι για έναν μεμονωμένο ηγέτη. Σας ζητώ να ενωθείτε για την προστασία των κοινών συμφερόντων των λαών μας. Και με τον ίδιο τρόπο, θα πρέπει να συνεργαστούμε με τους συμμάχους μας για χάρη των κοινών μας συμφερόντων», πρόσθεσε ο Ζελένσκι.

Ο Ουκρανός πρόεδρος αναφέρθηκε και στην αξιοποίηση των ρωσικών περιουσιακών στοιχείων για την ανοικοδόμηση της χώρας του, λέγοντας: «Θέλω να ευχαριστήσω κάθε ηγέτη που υπερασπίζεται το δικαίωμα της Ουκρανίας να χρησιμοποιεί κεφάλαια από ρωσικά περιουσιακά στοιχεία για την άμυνα κατά της ρωσικής επιθετικότητας. Το ρωσικό κράτος δεν εκτιμά τους ανθρώπους ή την ηθική - εκτιμά μόνο το χρήμα. Και ως εκ τούτου, θα είναι επίσης ένα μάθημα γι' αυτούς όταν τα ρωσικά περιουσιακά στοιχεία λειτουργούν για την Ουκρανία. Ειλικρινά, πρόκειται για ουκρανικά χρήματα».


