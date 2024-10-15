ΗΠΑ: Ένα ζευγάρι γιγαντιαίων πάντα ταξιδεύει από το Πεκίνο στην Ουάσινγκτον - Θα μείνουν με δάνειο για 10 χρόνια
ΗΠΑ: Ένα ζευγάρι γιγαντιαίων πάντα ταξιδεύει από το Πεκίνο στην Ουάσινγκτον - Θα μείνουν με δάνειο για 10 χρόνια

Τα πάντα θα μείνουν στον Εθνικό Ζωολογικό Κήπο της Ουάσινγκτον - Τρία πάντα που είχαν φιλοξενηθεί προηγουμένως στην Ουάσινγκτον επέστρεψαν στην Κίνα τον Νοέμβριο του 2023

Ένα ζεύγος γιγαντιαίων πάντα, που αναμένεται με μεγάλη ανυπομονησία στην Ουάσινγκτον, ξεκίνησε χθες, Δευτέρα, το πολύωρο ταξίδι του ως την πρωτεύουσα των ΗΠΑ, ανακοίνωσε η κινεζική οργάνωση που είναι επιφορτισμένη με την προστασία του είδους.

Το αρσενικό πάντα, ο Μπάο Λι, και το θηλυκό, η Τσινγκ Μπάο, και τα δύο ηλικίας 3 ετών, ταξιδεύουν σε ξεχωριστά κλουβιά έχοντας σημαντικές προμήθειες σε μπαμπού για το ταξίδι τους, σύμφωνα με την Κινεζική Ένωση Προστασίας της Άγριας Πανίδας και εικόνες που μετέδωσε το αμερικανικό ειδησεογραφικό δίκτυο CNN.



Η υποδοχή των δύο θηλαστικών που φέρουν βαρύ διπλωματικό συμβολισμό αργότερα σήμερα στην Ουάσινγκτον αναμένεται να καλυφθεί εκτενώς από τα μέσα ενημέρωσης.

Τα δύο VIP (Very Important Pandas) ταξιδεύουν με ειδικό αεροπλάνο, υπό διαρκή παρακολούθηση από ομάδα κτηνιάτρων από την Ουάσινγκτον.



Η αναγγελία του μελλοντικού ερχομού του Μπάο Λι και της Τσινγκ Μπάο είχε γίνει στα τέλη Μαΐου από την Πρώτη Κυρία των ΗΠΑ Τζιλ Μπάιντεν και τον Smithsonian's National Zoo, τον Εθνικό Ζωολογικό Κήπο της Ουάσινγκτον.

Σε αυτόν τον ζωολογικό κήπο το αμερικανικό κοινό θα μπορεί να απολαύσει σε μερικές εβδομάδες τους δύο "πάντα-πρέσβεις", μόλις περάσει περίοδος καραντίνας και προσαρμογής τους στον αέρα της αμερικανικής πρωτεύουσας, που για σχεδόν έναν χρόνο δεν έχει στο έδαφός της κανένα γιγαντιαίο πάντα.



Τα δύο πάντα δανείζονται στον Εθνικό Ζωολογικό Κήπο για 10 χρόνια, με ετήσια αμοιβή 1 εκατομμυρίου δολαρίων.

Τρία πάντα που είχαν φιλοξενηθεί προηγουμένως στην Ουάσινγκτον επέστρεψαν στην Κίνα τον Νοέμβριο του 2023. Η αποχώρησή τους, μετά τη λήξη σύμβασης δανείου, είχε θεωρηθεί σε μεγάλο βαθμό ότι αντανακλούσε τις εντάσεις ανάμεσα στην Ουάσινγκτον και το Πεκίνο.

Η πρώτη φορά που προσφέρθηκε ένα ζεύγος πάντα από το Πεκίνο στις ΗΠΑ ήταν το 1972, ύστερα από την ιστορική επίσκεψη του τότε προέδρου των ΗΠΑ Ρίτσαρντ Νίξον στην κομμουνιστική Κίνα επί Μάο Τσε Τουνγκ.


