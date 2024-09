‼️🇷🇺🏴‍☠️The assassin of Zakhar Prilepin was sentenced to life imprisonment



▪️Alexander Permyakov was sentenced to life imprisonment for blowing up a car with a Rosgvardia officer and writer Zakhar Prilepin.

▪️The saboteur working for Ukraine was charged with a terrorist act and… pic.twitter.com/srcJxoryTp