Εκλογές στο Βρανδεμβούργο: Οριακό προβάδισμα μιας μονάδας για το SPD του Σολτς, πάνω από το 30% το ακροδεξιό AfD

Olaf Scholz's SPD appears to have defeated far-right AfD in crunch regional vote. The SPD, which has ruled Brandenburg since reunification in 1990, came first w/31%, exit polls show. The AfD rises to 29-30% from 23.5% in prev vote. The CDU achieves 11.5-12% (vs 15.6%).