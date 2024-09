Τουλάχιστον 24 νεκροί από τον σαρωτικό τυφώνα Γιάγκι στο Βιετνάμ

🇻🇳#Vietnam #China #typhoonYagi Tifón Yagi vientos sostenidos de más de 200km/h impactando en Vietnam: Super Typhoon Yagi is making landfall in Quang Ninh and Hai Phong. Some damages already occurred. Houses were uproofed while glass and iron sheets flew like papers. Some cars… pic.twitter.com/SCZp8T7VPT