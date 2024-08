Φιλιππίνες: Σεισμός 6,5 Ρίχτερ κοντά στη νήσο Μιντανάο

#BREAKING 😱😱👇️👇️

Strong earthquake M 7.0 #Philippines

This what happened to my Koi Pond earlier today during a strong earthquake that struck magnitude of 7.0 #Philippines#KeepSafeEveryone#earthquake #lindol #Lindol #EarthquakePhilippines https://t.co/9gwXGYbIVb pic.twitter.com/NhTvua3dcX