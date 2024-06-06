Υεμένη: Οι Χούτι χτύπησαν με πυραύλους και drones τρία πλοία σε Ερυθρά και Αραβική Θάλασσα

Η επική βιογραφία του Κρίστοφερ Νόλαν για τον πατέρα της ατομικής βόμβας Ρόμπερτ Οπενχάιμερ, που σάρωσε τα βραβεία και ανέδειξε τον Κίλιαν Μέρφι σε αστέρα πρώτου μεγέθους, έρχεται στις 16 Ιουνίου στη Nova για να συναρπάσει.
JUST IN: The Yemeni Armed Forces announce 3 military operations targeting 3 ships:— Arya - آریا 🇮🇷🏴 (@AryJeay) June 5, 2024
🔻“Roza” & “Vantage Dream” in the Red Sea after they violated the ban to israeli ports.
🔻“Maersk Seletar” US ship with a number of drones, in the eastern Arabian Sea.pic.twitter.com/wcL3CN56SC