Υεμένη: Οι Χούτι χτύπησαν με πυραύλους και drones τρία πλοία σε Ερυθρά και Αραβική Θάλασσα
Υεμένη: Οι Χούτι χτύπησαν με πυραύλους και drones τρία πλοία σε Ερυθρά και Αραβική Θάλασσα

Η πολιτοφυλακή των Χούτι επιτίθεται εδώ και μήνες σε πλοία στα ανοικτά των ακτών της, λέγοντας ότι ενεργεί σε ένδειξη αλληλεγγύης προς τους Παλαιστίνιους

Νέες στρατιωτικές επιχειρήσεις διεξήγαγαν οι Χούτι, βάζοντας στο στόχαστρό τους τρία πλοία στην Ερυθρά Θάλασσα και την Αραβική Θάλασσα, δήλωσε ο εκπρόσωπος της οργάνωσης, σε τηλεοπτικό του μήνυμα.

Συγκεκριμένα, οι Χούτι στόχευσαν δύο πλοία στην Ερυθρά Θάλασσα, το Roza και το Vantage Dream, με έναν αριθμό πυραύλων και μη επανδρωμένων αεροσκαφών. Το τρίτο πλοίο, το αμερικανικό Maersk Seletar, έγινε στόχος, ενώ έπλεε στην Αραβική Θάλασσα.



Η πολιτοφυλακή των Χούτι, η οποία ελέγχει τις πιο πολυπληθείς περιοχές της Υεμένης και πρόσκειται στο Ιράν, επιτίθεται εδώ και μήνες σε πλοία στα ανοικτά των ακτών της, λέγοντας ότι ενεργεί σε ένδειξη αλληλεγγύης προς τους Παλαιστίνιους που πολεμούν το Ισραήλ στη Γάζα.



