Ένοπλη εισέβαλε στον Πύργο του Τραμπ στο Σικάγο

Woman armed with a rifle walks inside trump tower hotel in Chicago, Illinois. Currently numerous authorities and SWAT officers are on the scene at Trump tower international hotel in Chicago Illinois after a Woman armed with a rifle walks into the building.

SWAT officers are on-scene in the 400 block of N. Wabash for a domestic-related incident. At this time, we believe this is an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public. Media staging is at Grand/Wabash. Updates will be provided when available.