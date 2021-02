Μιανμάρ: Οι ΗΠΑ θα λάβουν περαιτέρω «αυστηρά μέτρα» σε βάρος της χούντας

Protesters have called for a massive general strike on Monday “to close everything except essential services”. Last night, there was a candlelight vigil in front of US Embassy in Yangon for 4 people shot dead by security forces since Feb.1 coup. pic.twitter.com/uubVPXqpTq

The United States will continue to take firm action against those who perpetrate violence against the people of Burma as they demand the restoration of their democratically elected government. We stand with the people of Burma.