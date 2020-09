Εκλογές ΗΠΑ 2020 - Debate Τραμπ-Μπάιντεν: Ύβρεις και χαοτικό κλίμα στην αναμέτρηση «φιάσκο» των δύο αντιπάλων

Along these lines, only 6% of likely voters nationwide say they're watching debate today to decide who to vote for



73% say they're watching to see how their candidate does



Pre-debate poll fielded Sep 25-28 by @YouGov — more about it at @CBSNewsPoll blog: https://t.co/jv0g5kvJMC https://t.co/ovwUsKWjqg pic.twitter.com/JohYAgK2Xw